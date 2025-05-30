Woman Arrested Impersonating Sister Later IDed as Homicide Suspect on Run

Quarryville Borough Police Department

The sister she was impersonating also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest and it wasn't long until authorities connected the woman to a far more serious crime.

A woman was picked up by authorities claiming to be her own sister, before they realized who they actually had in custody -- and the homicide charge she was allegedly ducking.

Earlier this month, a woman was stopped by York City Police for "unspecified Criminal violations," according to a press release from the Quarryville Borough Police Department. That woman, they said, identified herself as Kody Lauren Hess and was arrested for both the violations and an outstanding warrant from Quarryville for felony retail theft in Kody's name.

After she was taken to prison for processing, the woman continued to identify herself as Koty -- before a Quarryville PD investigation concluded she was actually Koty's sister, Kenda Rochelle Hess. Kenda, per police, was wanted for an even more serious crime -- as police say she had an "outstanding Homicide Fugitive Warrant" in her name.

According to Lancaster Online, she was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; drug delivery resulting in death; aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter back in 2021 over the 2019 overdose death of Tessa Dietz. At the time, Hess was released on a $50,000 unsecured bail.

Police say she has since been detained under her actual name, while her sister remains unaccounted for. Kendra was transferred to Lancaster County Prison on Thursday, according to prison records.

Per an affidavit via Penn Live, Dietz was found unresponsive in her home, with a syringe and blue baggies near her body. Her boyfriend allegedly told police that while he thought she had been off heroin, if she was using again, she would have gotten it from either Hess or another friend.