Julie Chrisley Says She's Not Going Back to Signature Blonde Locks Post-Prison

Blondes may be known to have more fun, but Julie Chrisley has left prison ditching that sentiment.

A day after she and her husband Todd walked free after being pardoned by President Donald Trump, she debuted a new look -- brunette locks!

"Her hair is darker now," her son her son Chase Chrisley told Entertainment Tonight, after Fox News Digital caught a glimpse of her leaving a butcher shop in Nashville, Tennessee.

Getty

"I'm like, 'Mama, we gotta go back platinum blonde.' And she was like, 'I'm not doing that,'" Chase continued.

"My mother's an angel and she's still a beautiful woman," the 28-year-old added.

After two and a half years behind bars, it's no surprise Julie was all smiles when photographed put in Nashville -- as she was staring down a 5-year sentence, with Todd doing 10, after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion.

As for his dad Todd, he also is repping a new look for his new found freedom -- a new body.

"My dad is jacked," he continued. "He hit the gym hard."

Todd and Julie returned home from prison on Wednesday, May 28, after President Donald Trump issued full and unconditional pardons for the Chrisley Knows Best stars.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, their daughter Savannah said their freedom still "doesn't feel real."

"We were going to bed last night. We're like, 'Is this real?'" she said. "And then, I wake up this morning and my mom's walking into my bedroom and I'm like, it's absolutely insane!"

"We are just so grateful and ready to kind of start getting back to normal life, obviously, the best we can," she told the publication. "Everything's a whirlwind right now, and it's kind hard to live a normal life with how things are right now, but we'll get there."

The 27-year-old assured fans her parents are "doing great" and the family has been spending "time together."

"I think they're kind of just in shock right now," she explained. "It's just a big adjustment when you're in prison for two and a half years, and then you go back to so-called normal life. I can't imagine."

After they pleaded not guilty during their trial, the couple ultimately were taken to separate facilities, where they began serving their combined 19 year sentences in 2023. Those sentences were later reduced to 10 years for Todd and 5 years for Julie, before Trump announced Tuesday he was granting them both pardons.

Savannah was informed of the decision during an unexpected phone call from Trump while she was shopping at Sam's Club.