Lauryn Efird Insists She Didn't 'Give Up' on Josh Marriage, Talks Coparenting (Exclusive)

Pumpkin says both she and her ex did "wrong" as she reflects on their divorce, before opening up about how they co-parent now ... and Josh having another baby with someone else.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is opening up about her split from husband Josh Efird, as the end of their marriage is set to play out on the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

Kicking off tonight on WE tv, the new episodes will show how things fell apart for the longtime couple, who were married for six years and had four children together before divorcing in 2024. The pair are parents to kids Ella Grace 6, Bentley Jameson 3, and 2-year-old twins Sylus and Stella.

"In our relationship, I done things that were obviously wrong. I can admit that as a woman, I can admit that as an adult," Pumpkin told TooFab this week, before adding that he had a lot to answer for as well.

"Unfortunately, we did try therapy, you'll see that throughout the season. We tried that together and separately," she continued. "It wasn't like I just gave up on a 10-year marriage and four kids later. No, I genuinely did try, I did try to do what I needed to do as a wife and things just didn't work out for us."

Lauryn's mother, Mama June Shannon, also chimed in on the pair's dynamic -- agreeing that "they both did wrong in my opinion." Per June, the two really "needed to split years ago," before adding that daughter Anna "Chikadee" Cardwell's death at the end of 2023 from cancer put things in perspective.

"I think Anna passing, made her wake up and say, I don't want to live this life anymore," said June, to which Pumpkin agreed.

Currently, she said, the pair has 50/50 custody with their children, alternating weeks. Of their coparenting relationship, she added that it's "okay, depending on the day."

The update comes as the family confirmed Josh recently welcomed another child with another woman. Though Pumpkin, June, and her sisters, Alana Thompson and Jessica Shannon, didn't want to say much more about his new addition, Lauryn did say she knows her kids "are very excited."

Waiting for the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis to air has been tricky for Pumpkin, as she couldn't say too much in public about her divorce in public over the last year, so as to not spoil the family's reality show. Now, she's hoping fans can see a bit more of the truth.

"It's very hard, especially my divorce. It's been a big, big thing over the last year. The headlines have gone insane. The stories they have come up with, the whole freaking cousin thing," she said, referring to allegations her new boyfriend is actually related to Josh.

"I wish sometimes people would just do their research and know what is a fact and not fact. That's been the hardest thing, navigating through that, navigating through my real relationships now that I do have," she continued.

"I wish people would just know the truth. It's very hard. I know the truth, but even if I came out and say it, for the past year, media outlets have ran with whatever headline they can get away with," said Lauryn. "I'm just like, there's no point I me defending myself anymore, you're going to believe what you want to believe."