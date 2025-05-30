Swifties React As Taylor Swift Reveals She Bought Back Masters, Fate of Reputation TV

Instagram

"I can now go back and listen to all of her original albums and not feel guilty," a fan wrote, while other Swifties hilariously crashed out over the status of the long-awaited re-recording of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."

The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Because she officially owns all of her music.

And Swifties are losing their minds.

Taylor Swift broke the internet on Friday morning, announcing that she has bought back her masters years after Scooter Braun infamously purchased her catalog from her old label Big Machine Label Group in 2019, before later selling it to Shamrock Capital in 2020.

On Friday, the superstar shared a series of photos of herself surrounded by the vinyls of first six albums she now owns once again: Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1984 (2014), and Reputation (2017).

"You belong with me. 💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤 Letter on my site :)."

In the lengthy letter, which she posted on her website, Swift, 35, announced the exciting news.

"Hi. I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through," she wrote. "I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now."

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening," she continued. "I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me. And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

"To say this is my greatest come true is actually reserved about it," she added. "To my fans, you know how important this has been to me -- so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version. The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now."

Swift bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital for a reported $360 million, according to Billboard. As for who is to credit for the deal, TMZ sources shut down the report that Braun was "encouraging" the financial firm to sell.

"Credit goes solely to the team at Shamrock Capital and Taylor’s Nashville-based management," the source told the outlet. "She owns her music in spite of Scooter Braun, not because of him."

Swifties Celebrate

Following the news of Swift now officially being the owner of her music, Swifties, to no surprise, went absolutely wild, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the Grammy winner's achievement, sharing funny posts, memes, and videos to react.

Many fans cheered because they no longer have to "feel guilty" about streaming the original albums now that Swift owns them.

"TAYLOR SWIFT OWNS HER MASTERS I REPEAT TAYLOR SWIFT OWNS HER MASTERS," a fan wrote alongside a painting appearing to depict Paul Revere yelling "the British are coming!"

"WE CAN LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL TAYLOR SWIFT ALBUMS AGAIN," a user said, sharing a photo of the famous Nicole Kidman divorce meme.

"I'm so happy for Taylor Swift! She owns all of it!!!!!! I can now go back and listen to all of her original albums and not feel guilty 😭 TODAY IS A GOOD DAY!!!!!," a Swiftie wrote alongside the viral video of Drew Barrymore smiling in the rain.

TAYLOR SWIFT OWNS HER MASTERS I REPEAT TAYLOR SWIFT OWNS HER MASTERS pic.twitter.com/J3bqR9r37M — Mawce N’ Cheese (@mawceroni) May 30, 2025 @mawceroni

TAYLOR SWIFT NOW OWNS EVERYTHING SHE HAS EVER PUT OUT INCLUDING STOLEN ALBUMS MUSIV VIDEOS AND UNRELEASED SONGSpic.twitter.com/kuOrthBVQP — TAYLA (@ponar15) May 30, 2025 @ponar15

WE CAN LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL TAYLOR SWIFT ALBUMS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/w3AlmVoJQ2 — Andrew (@andrewnucatola) May 30, 2025 @andrewnucatola

I’m so happy for Taylor Swift! She owns all of it!!!!!! I can now go back and listen to all of her original albums and not feel guilty 😭 TODAY IS A GOOD DAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vPiw5HCTzi — 💫 (@heyjaeee) May 30, 2025 @heyjaeee

I CAN ADD EVERY SINGLE TAYLOR SWIFT ALBUM TO MY PLAYLIST NOW pic.twitter.com/yieZAM0ZXp — ariana ♫ (@tscrazier) May 30, 2025 @tscrazier

taylor swift owns her masters so i can stream style with no guilt pic.twitter.com/QUjaXK15od — ౨ৎ (@melbarreras) May 30, 2025 @melbarreras

me going to add again the original versions of all Taylor Swift albums to my Spotify library pic.twitter.com/ZouzzlXI0I — gilmore d’ (@lovessswt) May 30, 2025 @lovessswt

TAYLOR SWIFT OWNS HER MASTERS THIS IS NOT A DRILL ‼️🚨🥳🎊 pic.twitter.com/qhdUAtuXgp — soph 🫶 (@sophhmo) May 30, 2025 @sophhmo

Fans Crash Out Over Status of Reputation TV

However, not all Swifties were celebrating the singer's announcement as she revealed the fate of the long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version).

"I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it," Swift wrote in her letter. "The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief."

"To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or the photos, or videos," she continued. "So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for the unreleased vault tracks from that album to hatch."

Swift did announce that she has "completely re-recorded" Taylor Swift, AKA her debut album.

"I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about," she said. "But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."

Fans -- especially those who had been "clowning" for a Rep TV announcement for months or even years -- took to X to react to the news that the re-recorded album is not even close to finished, and, as Swift said, may never see the light of day.

Swifties shared funny posts, poking fun at themselves for waiting for an announcement that was never going to come.

"rep tv clowns you can now rest," a popular post read.

"Rep tv was the friends we made along the way," a user wrote alongside a video of a woman laughing.

"y'all begged so hard for rep tv she unannounced it," a fan joked, while another added, "rep tv literally not coming is the funniest f--king thing to ever happen in the fandom."

"rep og: there will be no explanation there will just be reputation. rep tv: there will be no reputation there will just be explanation," another said.

y’all begged so hard for rep tv she unannounced it 😭❤️ — keira⸆⸉ 🎬 (@directedbyswift) May 30, 2025 @directedbyswift

rep tv clowns you can now rest 🤍🙏🏻✨ — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 30, 2025 @tswifterastour

Rep tv was the friends we made along the way pic.twitter.com/ppkqYrMgLp — roni (@saloneboi13) May 30, 2025 @saloneboi13

rep og: there will be no explanation there will just be reputation.

rep tv: there will be no reputation there will just be explanation. — taylor (@wishescametrue) May 30, 2025 @wishescametrue

rep tv not actually existing is so funny because you listen through reputation once and it's like well obviously they can't do any of this again — 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@bylarisha) May 30, 2025 @bylarisha