9 Celebrities Who Admitted to Hooking Up With Fans

Getty

From Harry Styles to Jennifer Coolidge, these stars have shamelessly confessed they've had intimate experiences with fans.

It’s no secret that a handful of lucky fans have had some intimate experiences with their favorite stars -- but it’s not often that the celebrity themselves actually admits that it happened. While many stars prefer to keep their hookups on DL, these celebs have openly admitted that they’ve gotten to know fans on a whole new level. Whether they found a fan in the crowd or bumped into them on a night out, these celebrities say that they’ve hooked up with fans -- and had a great time!

Find out what these stars had to say about their hookups…

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas has long admitted to having hooked up with fans. Back in 2013, Joe wrote in a candid essay that he’d definitely met up with fans before. In fact, he said that he once went to the movies with a fan and they made out the entire time.

“Yes, I’ve dated fans. I can’t say that I’ve never put a foot in that world; there were times when I definitely took advantage of the opportunities I had. I remember I invited a fan to a movie, and we just made out the entire time. I don’t even remember what the movie was about,” he wrote in a piece for Vulture.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles may try to keep his dating life on the DL, but during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he sheepishly revealed that he had, in fact, hooked up with a fan. While playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” with the rest of One Direction, he held up his “I have” panel when Ellen said “Never have I ever hooked up with a fan.” Harry declined to offer up any other details.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge openly admits that she got a lot of action after starring in American Pie -- and that includes fans. In the movie, Jennifer played Steve Stifler’s mom, who infamously had a sexual encounter with one of her son’s classmates and, in turn, she got a lot of “action” off-screen. Jennifer estimates she slept with 200 people after the movie wrapped.

“I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with,” she told Variety.

Charlie Puth

When Charlie Puth was 21, he says he lost his virginity to a fan who had come to one of his concerts. Looking back, he says he was playing a small show in Boston and she approached him after his performance, asking for his autograph. Not long after, things took a sexy turn.

“This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ I was like, I feel like a rock star,” he told Bustle. “I never saw her again. She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable.’”

John Mayer

Early on in John Mayer’s career, he admitted that he had definitely hooked up with a handful of fans. When asked about it, John decided to be honest but joked that he thought his former hookups probably weren’t fans after the experience.

“I might have hooked up with people, but as soon as I hooked up, they weren’t fans anymore,” John joked during an interview with Z100 radio station. “Do you respect me for my honesty? The answer is, yes, I have. But not in a really long time.”

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers, AKA Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, once admitted to having threesomes with fans in the “early days” of their career. Although they noted that it was “never planned,” Alex said it did end up being a little “weird” after the fact.

“It was the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two twin beds, they don't even split them apart. So, it's almost by force,” Alex joked. “We were forced into these scenarios by the European government because they don't separate their beds. If they just separated the beds, like America does!”

Drake

Drake was forced to confess that he’d hooked up with fans during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he played “Never Have I Ever.” When Ellen asked if he’d gotten together with a fan while he was on the road, Drake tried to avoid the question by asking how to define fan -- and then finally fessed up.

Jared Leto

On the same episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jared Leto joined in on the game of “Never Have I Ever.” When he was asked if he had ever hooked up with a fan while on tour with his band 30 Seconds to Mars, he jokingly held up the “I have never” sign before finally flipping it over to share that he had been intimate with a fan.

John Stamos

John Stamos admits that when he wasn’t married, he hooked up with more than one fan -- and sometimes it was an accident. After getting intimate, John says he realized he was with a fan when they asked for souvenirs from the experience.