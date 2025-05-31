Mike Sorrentino Shares Advice For Sammi Giancola On Having a Baby Boy, Talks Fatherhood (Exclusive)

"I have found my purpose," says the father of three, while also noting that Sammi's baby boy will mark the Jersey Shore crew's 13th child overall.

As Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola is expecting her first child, the Jersey Shore family is growing once again. And her co-star, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, is sharing his advice on raising a baby boy.

In an interview with TooFab for the new season of Jersey Shore, the reality star -- who shares Romeo, 4, Mia, 2, and Luna, 13 months, with wife Lauren Sorrentino -- weighed in on Sammi's pregnancy news, while also reflecting on his own journey as a father.

Just days before TooFab's interview with Mike, Sammi announced the gender of her first child, revealing she's expecting a boy.

"I do have my own baby Situation, my own little mini me, and it is the best thing ever, okay? I love being a dad," Mike, 42, said, referring to his son. "It's definitely, I found purpose through family and that role."

"I would say to savor each moment. You know, it does go by very quick," he continued, adding that he and his wife were throwing Romeo a Paw Patrol-themed party that weekend. "It's gonna be amazing. You know, food's everywhere, obviously."

"I would just say, hold on, hold on for a ride. It's an amazing ride," Mike added. "It's the hardest job you'll ever do, but the most rewarding one for sure."'

Season 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation celebrates the 15-year anniversary of the MTV reality show franchise. And over the last 15 years, Mike, Sammi, and the crew's families have expanded, with the group having a dozen kids total between all of them -- 13 including Sammi's first child, who is expected to arrive in August.

Sammi announced in February that she and May were expecting their first child together following their years of fertility struggles, which included a "devastating" miscarriage.

She shared the exciting news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post that featured her and May posing with Sammi's sonogram photos.

"We've been keeping a little secret..✨Baby May Due August 2025✨🤰🏻," she captioned the post. "After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for! We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕."

Mike reflected on how he and his pals becoming parents has strengthened their bond as an on-screen family as it continues to grow following Sammi's news.

"All of us are -- or most of us -- are parents," he said, adding that the group was recently together with Sammi on the heels of her gender reveal. "Congratulations to her and her family. She's worked so hard, you know, to go in that beautiful direction."

"We did a count, and we have over a dozen children amongst us. And obviously Sammi's boy [will] be the 13th. So we have so much in common," Mike continued.