Everything Revealed at Netflix's Tudum Event: Stranger Things, Wednesday, Knives Out & More!

Netflix

From Squid Game's final season to Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore return, Stranger Things, Knives Out and Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein -- not to mention the first 6 minutes of Wednesday: Season 2 -- Netflix's Tudum event had something for everyone!

Netflix took its equivalent of a network upfront to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday for its annual Tudum event, featuring lots of stars from the streamer's biggest series and movies from Stranger Things and Squid Game to Knives Out and the latest Adam Sandler project, Happy Gilmore 2.

While most of the world wasn't able to attend the event live in person, missing out on Lady Gaga's in-character musical performance -- alongside series star Jenna Ortega -- to tease her appearance in the hit Addams Family-inspired series' second season.

SERIES

Strange Things: Season 5

In a surprise move for Netflix, the final super-sized season of Stranger Things will be broken up into three separate releases, wrapping up the story of Hawkins, Indiana across Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's -- more than three years after Season 4 dropped. While the trailer was light on new footage, it did feature footage from across the show's first four seasons, which made stars of its young cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin. The new season adds Linda Hamilton, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux, and jumps ahead more than a year from the Season 4 finale to the fall of 1987, with the kids all growing up so fast! Stranger Things Season 5 kicks off with Volume 1 on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas, and the grand finale on New Year's Eve. In 2025, it's all over!

Squid Game: Season 3

It all comes down to this, and it looks like it's going to be one bloody and deadly finale. Season 1 introduced the game, Season 2 brought winner Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back into the fold to try and shut it down for good. His final confrontation with the game and its Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) are promised as the international phenomenon draws to a close. Can the games be shut down for good, or will anyone at all survive? Fans can find out when Season 3 of Squid Game drops June 27, 2025.

Wednesday: Season 2

Lady Gaga herself was on hand at Saturday's Tudum with a medley performance inspired by her role in the upcoming Season 2 of Wednesday. The new season inspired by The Addams Family brings Jenna Ortega's first daughter back to Nevermore Academy, where she is promptly kidnapped by another newcomer, Haley Joel Osment. In lieu of a new trailer Netflix opted to offer fans the first six minutes of the premiere, which follows Wednesday as she uncovers the identity of a serial killer she'd been chasing since childhood and goes to confront him -- with a helping hand from Thing. Wednesday Season 1, Part 1 hits August 6, with Part 2 following on September 3.

One Piece Introduces Chopper

While there's still be a bit of a wait before Season 2 of the live-action One Piece hits Netflix in 2026, fans got their first glimpse at one of the properties more popular characters. They also got to learn whose voice will help to bring Tony Tony Chopper to life: Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad star Mikaela Hoover. Rather than a clip, we got a clip of Chopper introducing himself directly to the audience, teasing the upcoming new season. Also new for Season 2 are Joe Manganiello as Mr O and Lera Abova as Miss All Day Sunday, among many more!

FILMS

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Benoit Blanc returns as Daniel Craig suits up for his third Knives Out adventure alongside writer/director Rian Johnson. Wake Up Dead Man will see the good detective square off against the likes of Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Thomas Haden Church, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Josh O'Connor. The new teaser doesn't offer a whole lot of details, but it sure delivers a whole lot of mood as Blanc appears ready to solve a mystery surrounding a very creepy little gothic church. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set for premiere on December 12.

Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler is still swinging wild as he returns to one of his most iconic roles for the Netflix sequel Happy Gilmore 2. The new film, directed by Kyle Newacheck, picks up the action nearly 30 years after the 1996 original with returning stars Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald. New to the cast are Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Travis Kelce, and Kym Whitley, with planned appeareances by Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, Jordan Spieth, and Eminem. In the new film, a retired Happy -- who certainly appears down on his luck -- decides to pick back up the clubs in order to help his daughter follow her ballet dreams. The laughs return in Happy Gilmore 2, coming July 25.

Frankenstein

The latest adaptation of Mary Shelley's genre-defining horror classic stars Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his the creature he brings to life. The visually stunning trailer is full of stark contrasts, death, destruction, and great beauty, featuring Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance. "In seeking life, I created death," Isaac's mad scientist intones remorsefully as we get but a glimpse of his creation ahead of Guillermo del Toro's signature take on Frankenstein, coming this November.

