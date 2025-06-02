Two Teenagers Found Dead After Memorial Day Camping Trip They Never Returned From

GoFundMe

The teens, 17 and 18 years old, were found dead from gunshot wounds with authorities now investigating their deaths as a possible homicide.

A homicide investigation is now underway after two teenagers were found dead in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and a 17-year-old male were found dead on May 27 off State Route 87 in the Mount Ord area.

Authorities have not revealed the name of the male victim, however friends have identified him as Evan Clark, according to Fox affiliate KSAZ-TV.

In a statement given to KSAZ-TV on May 30, MCSO said the pair died from gunshot wounds.

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding their deaths are being treated as suspicious," the statement read.

According to the publication, the duo left for a Memorial Day weekend camping trip at the Tonto National Forest, but never returned.

They were found at a campsite in the area of Mount Ord, which is located between the cities of Mesa and Payson, on Tuesday, May 27 after authorities responded to a call for service in the area.

In statement to PEOPLE, MSCO announced it is "seeking the community's assistance" regarding the ongoing investigation.

"If you have any information -- no matter how small -- that may be relevant to this case, we strongly encourage you to come forward. Your help could be critical in bringing answers and justice to the victims and their families. You may remain anonymous," the statement read.

They are urging anyone with information to contact the MCSO Tip line at 602-876-TIPS, adding, "We thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our community."

In a statement to ABC News, the MSCO said it is focused on "conducting a comprehensive and meticulous investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their loved ones. We are coordinating closely with our law enforcement partners and ask for patience and respect for the investigative process as we work through the facts."

Friends have since set up a memorial overlooking Camelback Mountain, where the teens would reportedly often watch the sunset with friends, according to KSAZ.

GoFundMe fundraisers have also been set up for the victims.

Kjolsrud was described as someone with a "vivacious personality with an infectious smile that brought joy to so many." She was also an avid musician, per the page, who played violin, cello and guitar, while also enjoying camping, horseback riding, kayaking and hiking in the outdoors.

Speaking with ABC affiliate KNXV, her mother said, "had an unusual ability to make every person she met feel special and loved. She was a friend to many and a beloved daughter."

On Clark's page, his mother, Sandra Malibu Sweeney, wrote a heartbreaking statement for his campaign. He was described as a lover of concerts, photography, cars, and taking trips to Malibu, California.

"Evan Clark was my only child and my beloved son. This last week Evan was taken from me, and my level of grief feels insurmountable. I find myself at a complete loss to imagine a life without him," she wrote before describing her son as "funny, bright, kind and entrepreneurial."