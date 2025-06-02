Diddy Trial's Most Disturbing Claims: Week Four Breakdown

Getty

The fourth week of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial begins with the third day of testimony for former assistant "Mia," completing her cross-examination.

As the fourth week of testimonies picks up in the trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York City, his former assistant known as "Mia" for the purposes of this proceedings was first to take the stand, finishing her third day of testimony.

The hip-hop mogul has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's maintained his innocence. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, dominated the first week of the trial, detailing graphic allegations of sexual experiences called "freak offs" orchestrated by Combs, as well as allegations of drug usage, violence, blackmail, and even rape. Get a full breakdown of her testimony here.

Others on the witness stand included an escort who was allegedly involved in "freak offs," as well as an agent who detailed what was seized when authorities arrested Combs at a New York City hotel in September 2024, and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard.

Scott Mescudi, a.k.a. Kid Cudi, who briefly dated Ventura in 2011, took the stand to talk breaking up with her shortly after a car explosion he blames on Combs, as well as alleged threats and fear of violence. He also said he felt "played" by Ventura when she went back to Combs.

Also on the witness stand last week were Cassie's mother, ex-best friend, and her former makeup artist. A forensics agent for Homeland Security, the Special Agent in charge of the raid on Combs' Miami Beach home, a hotel manager, two of Combs' ex-assistants, and a former exotic dancer named "Punisher" also detailed their alleged experiences with Combs.

Capricorn Clark, a former Combs assistant and eventual creative director for Cassie detailed her years working with both of them, including allegations of witnessed assault, aggression, and blackmail threats.

Also on the stand were the officer who responded to Mescudi's house after the alleged break-in, the arson investigator who looked into his car fire, and Cassie's former stylist, who also alleged witnessing threats and violence. The defense also sought a mistrial, quickly denied.

The week was bookended by the start of "Mia's" testimony, another former assistant who alleges Combs got violent with and sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion. She also testified to witnessing multiple instances of violence against and control of Cassie by Combs.

Ex-Assistant 'Mia' Cross-Examination Concludes

Looking at a resume the woman pseudonymously known as Mia used before she started working for Combs, the defense kicked off the fourth week of testimony by noting she wrote she provided "round-the-clock support" to Mike Meyers from 2008 to 2009, and that she claimed to have a "thick skin." To this, Mia replied, "I thought I did."

As her cross-examination continued, the defense looked at some texts and videos between Mia and Combs, which all would have happened after her claims of abuse. When asked about one in 2018 where she wrote, "Merry Christmas love you so so much," she said this was shortly after she'd seen him at Kim Porter's funeral.

The defense also showed a video of Mia wishing him a happy birthday in 2013, calling him "one of the biggest inspirations in my life." and blowing him a kiss. CNN notes this is part of the defense's argument that Mia is presenting "a false persona" to the jury.

The defense continued, citing a text from January 2019 where she told Combs about a dream where he rescued her from R. Kelly in an elevator, and another sending "all the love in the world." Asked if she was still "under the grip of Mr. Combs" when these texts were sent, as she no longer worked for him, Mia said she was "psychologically."

"These were based around tragic events that happened in his life," said Mia, noting the timing of the texts near Porter's death, including another where she sent love to him and his family on Porter's birthday. She also said she'd not yet processed what had happened to her, and that she believed there was a version of Combs that cared for her.

On the stand, Mia said that prior to him hiring professional videographers, she was often tasked with recording Combs. But, she stated, she would "absolutely not" have any video of him berating her or "in a moment of rage."

"No, I would not have been allowed to film that. I was filming whatever he wanted me to film," she explained, saying that to capture anything like that would be a "huge break of trust, loyalty and confidentiality."

When asked on the stand if she was scared of him the entire time she knew him, which would include after the alleged assaults, Mia stated, "I was scared of him when he was scary, yes."

Mia explained that "nobody around batted an eye" when Combs would allegedly act out, with everyone always praising him publicly and privately. She even admitted she was "always constantly seeking his approval. He was my authority figure, my only authority figure."

She reiterated that she never told anyone about alleged abuses and assaults she endured, save telling a few people in the office -- and then, only about things they might have witnessed. "No, I would never," she explained.

When asked by the defense why she didn't want Combs to tell Ventura that he'd sexually assaulted her, Mia said that's not how that went down. "He threatened to tell Cassie quote unquote ‘everything,’ which made me feel like I had done something wrong," she explained. "I don’t know how to explain what that does to a person."

She said that she was "terrified and brainwashed" as explanation for not coming forward with allegations against Combs when asked if she had a moral obligation to do so.

"Brainwashed meant I was in an environment where the highs were really high and the lows were really low and it created a huge confusion in trusting my instincts," Mia testified, after asserting that everything she has said is true when the defense asked point-blank if she'd lied about the sexual assault.

"I was punished whenever Puff would be violent and I would react, confusing me and making me think I did something wrong. Nobody acted like what was happening to me was wrong, and his threats about that he was going to tell Cassie about what happened made me internalize blame and shame," Mia said on the stand.

"It's been a long process," she explained. "I'm still untangling these things. I'm in therapy."