Man Calls 911, Asks Dispatcher Where He Should Stab Father Next, 'This Will Be on You': Police

Oklahoma County Detention Center

The dispatcher was able to keep the man on the line for six minutes as police quickly made their way to his apartment, where they ultimately had to break through the door.

A 911 worker was put into an impossible situation while taking a call on May 26 as the caller wasn't calling to report an emergency, but rather to allegedly include the dispatcher in a crime he was committing.

The call came in around 6 p.m. on May 26, according to Oklahoma City CBS affiliate KWTV, with the man on the other end of the line, later identified as Erick Lee Nimsey, 41, reportedly asking the dispatcher where he should stab his victim next.

"You want left or right foot? Which one do you want, dispatcher?" Nimsey said on the call, according to police reports. "Say left or right and this will be on you."

To her credit, the dispatcher managed to keep the caller on the line for six minutes until officers could make their way to the apartment he was calling from, even as tension rose.

At one point, the man allegedly shouted, "If you don't answer in three seconds then I'm going to assume you said left, okay?" to which the dispatcher calmly asked him, "What is happening?"

According to the police report, it is believed she was able to keep him from causing any more harm during those six minutes.

On the call, screams could reportedly be heard coming from the background as Nimsey allegedly terrorized his victim, later identified as his father, 63-year-old Eddie Davis, amid the ongoing attack.

When officers arrived, they reported hearing Davis shouting for help through the door before telling Nimsey, "Open the door, son." But Nimsey refused to do so.

All the while, he remained on the line with the 911 dispatcher, purportedly saying, "If you want it, you can kick it in," per Law & Crime.

Body camera footage reveals the officers ultimately doing just that, according to KWTV. Once inside, they detailed finding Davis on the kitchen floor after having been stabbed more than a dozen times. A knife was reportedly still in his back.

Nimsey was found in another room, already on his knees with his hands behind his back, per the police report. He was described as being covered in blood and making "erratic statements," per KWTV. Even as he surrendered to the officers, he purportedly continued making strange comments and threats, with police noting he asked at one point, "Do you believe in mercy?"

The police report added that Nimsey allegedly threatened to stab police, or said he would have "lions and tigers" kill them, accusing them of conspiring to kill his mother. He also purportedly claimed to be 120 years old.

Rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Davis was treated for life-threatening injuries. Police noted that he was not able to speak at all at the scene.

Investigating Nimsey's history with law enforcement, KWTV uncovered a timeline of his involvement with the state, noting he has never been made to stand trial for any alleged crimes because court-ordered evaluations have found him mentally incompetent.

Below is a list of charges and their outcomes uncovered by the outlet:

2009: 1st-degree burglary charge -- dismissed

1st-degree burglary charge -- dismissed 2018: felony pointing a firearm, assault and battery of a police officer, and escape from arrest -- dismissed, found mentally incompetent, committed to facility as danger to self and others due to psychosis, delusional thinking and paranoia

felony pointing a firearm, assault and battery of a police officer, and escape from arrest -- dismissed, found mentally incompetent, committed to facility as danger to self and others due to psychosis, delusional thinking and paranoia 2020-2021: found unlikely to regain competence upon reevaluation, recommended for release due to maximum allowable treatment time

found unlikely to regain competence upon reevaluation, recommended for release due to maximum allowable treatment time 2022: recommended discharged from state care by Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, ordered to life with father and receive outpatient treatment through Red Rock's Program of Assertive Community Treatment Team

After the alleged assault on his father, Nimsey was booked into the Oklahoma City Detention Center on two counts each of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger shared with KWTV that the decision to release the 911 call as well as the bodycam footage was to raise awareness of the complexities law enforcement can face, as well as the emotional toll these situations can take where a mental health crisis becomes violent.

He praised the dispatcher on this call for being able to remain calm and manage the situation under such duress. "That’s a huge emotional toll on the dispatcher, when he kept giving options," Berger said.

"All that dispatchers hear on the other end of the phone is someone's worst day," he added, emphasizing the importance of mental health support to dispatchers and first responders involved in traumatic situations like this.