JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Relationship With Chris Hughes Is No Longer 'Platonic'

Instagram

"I was massaging my cheeks; I've never [before] been in pain from smiling so much," the 22-year-old admitted.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are no longer "platonic."

In an interview with The Guardian, the Dance Moms alum shared where she stands with Hughes after he posted a selfie of the pair looking very cozy in bed together.

"It's not platonic any more, and it's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him and he's the same way," Siwa revealed to the publication, referring to their first joint interview, on This Morning, where they labelled their relationship as a "platonic soulmate" connection.

Siwa and Hughes first sparked romance speculation during their stint on Celebrity Big Brother UK, in which they formed a close relationship, and had many moments that viewers interpreted as flirty.

The reporter for The Guardian noted how happy the 22-year-old was while speaking about Hughes before noting that there are critics suggesting the new relationship with the 32-year-old is a "PR stunt."

"Clearly, you've never been around us. I won't ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I've never [before] been in pain from smiling so much," she shared.

Siwa doesn't have to speak for Hughes as he has also revealed where their relationship stands in his own way, by sharing a selfie -- possibly naked -- of the duo in bed together.

"People can see our chemistry, and they got to see it develop," Siwa noted elsewhere in the interview before admitting that she understands why the public is "curious" about them.

Following CBB UK, the pair fueled rumors after Siwa broke up with her partner, Kath Ebbs, at the wrap party, with many speculating that Siwa's relationship with the Love Island alum may have been the reason behind the split.

Siwa -- who identified as a lesbian prior to the show, but came out as queer during filming -- has continued to shut down claims her split from Ebbs was due her friendship with Hughes.

The interview comes just hours after Siwa celebrated the first day of Pride. In an Instagram story she shared what she has learned across her life about love and acceptance.

Instagram

In May, Siwa and Hughes shared respective Instagram posts of themselves celebrating the former's birthday together, which included several loved-up photos.

"This years birthday week was more magical than anything🤍🪄," Siwa captioned her post. "Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing🤍 a week I'll remember for the rest of my life."

"The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.. 😊💫🎂," Hughes wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.