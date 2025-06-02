Kristin Cavallari 'Happy' She Cut 'Gaslighting' Dad Out of Her Life for Good

Instagram

The Laguna Beach alum says her father "couldn't even apologize" after he "crossed the boundary with my kids" -- and admits now "there's not one day where I miss him."

Kristin Cavallari has no regrets when it comes to cutting her father from her life.

The Laguna Beach star first revealed in 2023 that she went no contact with her father, Dennis, two years prior -- and it's a decision she stands by today.

"I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it's the best decision I've ever made, cutting my dad out of my life. Such a weight has been lifted from me," she told PEOPLE in a new interview.

"There's not one day where I miss him. I don't know if it was two or three years ago, but I mean, I was an adult, let's say I was 35 [when I decided]. It was 35 years of buildup to that point," she added.

Cavallari said the choice was "something that I had been wanting to do for a long time," after he "crossed the boundary with my kids" and "couldn't even apologize" for it after. She has not gone into further detail about what led to the split.

"Like, you're just gaslighting me. I don't have time for that anymore," she told the outlet. "If someone's not bringing you joy, if people are only bringing you hurt and sadness and anger, what is the point? Even if it's a parent, life's too short."

Cavallari, 38, and ex-husband Jay Cutler share three children; sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 11, and daughter Saylor, 9.

The reality star first opened up about her issues with her dad back in a 2023 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast.

"I actually didn't even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult," she said at the time.

She went on to add some context to that claim, saying that when she was growing up, he always made her feel as if she "wasn't good enough." That feeling left her not even wanting to be around him.

"But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up," she added. "Now as an adult looking back, I'm like, 'Oh, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good.'"

According to Cavallari, the beginning of the end of her relationship with her father was when he "crossed the line" with her children.

The Uncommon James founder said that after that unspecified incident, she made a decision. "I was like, 'You know what? I'm f--king done,'" said Cavallari. "And he blamed me for it, like threw everything back in my face."