Janelle Brown Admits She 'Doesn't Like' Ex Kody and Robyn on Sister Wives

As Janelle said she doesn't "want to be friends" with her ex and his one remaining wife, Robyn and Kody hit back.

Janelle Brown is done with her ex Kody Brown and his one remaining wife, Robyn.

On Sunday night's Sister Wives: One-on-One special, Janelle -- who entered into a plural marriage with Kody and Meri Brown in 1993, before having six children with him and ultimately splitting from the group in January 2023 -- was asked by host Sukanya Krishnan whether she thought she could ever "settle down and have a conversation and be friends with Kody and Robyn?"

Long story short, the answer was no.

"Maybe. I can still be very friendly with Kody. I never really had much of a relationship with Robyn. I don't have any hate or hard feelings or anything, I just don't really want to know them," she said at first.

When pressed on why she wouldn't want to be friends with them, Janelle said she "could sit and talk to them" and things would be "fine," so long as they kept it "superficial."

"That's no big deal. I'm just not going to be buddies with them, go to lunch with them," she said, before Sukanya again asked why she couldn't have a relationship with them in the future. "I don't need it. I don't want it. I'm not looking for it," Janelle replied.

"I really just don't like them. I don't want to know them, I don't want to be friends with them. I just don't like them," she then explained. "I don't know [why], I just don't like them. But as far as like trying to get together and make us interact, it's because I really wouldn't like that. I don't like them in that setting. I just don't like them, I don't want to be friends with them."

During the episode, Kody did at least admit he was "at fault" as well when it came to the demise of his relationships with Janelle, Meri and Christine Brown -- after he's been accused of not taking accountability throughout the series.

"Hey ladies, I'm sorry, I was at fault too. I just didn't see a future. I wasn't happy," he told Krishnan in his own interview. "I hope everybody's happy now and, if you're not, I hope that's not because of anything I'm doing or I'm saying. It's time to move on. They've all left."

"I think there's a lot of focus on me," Robyn added. "I actually get really tired of it. I wish really badly that they would all focus on their own relationships and work those relationships out without my name coming up."

Of the pair's relationship, Kody said he believes they've been "bitch slapped for it and I'm sick of it."

"I love this woman and I want peace in this relationship, but I'm to the point where I'm walking around flipping two birds 'cause I am so sick and tired of being guilted for loving Robyn," he exclaimed.