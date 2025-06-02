Note Left In Jersey Mike's Bathroom Leads to Wrestler's Arrest for Kidnapping, Strangulation & More

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

The sandwich artist who found the note details what it said, saying the victim "left a lot of details in the notes, so we could come to her and help her."

An employee at a Jersey Mike's in Florida called for backup after finding a note in the women's restroom -- a note from a customer pleading for help.

The incident went down on May 27 in Navarre, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, who responded to what they called "a report of a suspicious note found inside the restroom of a local business."

Per authorities, the note "written by the victim identified herself and indicated she was being held against her will at a nearby residence and feared for her life."

Speaking with My NBC 15, sandwich artist Eleanor Coffee recalled finding a "little piece of crumpled up paper that was shoved next to our toilet paper dispenser, and it looked like a piece of trash." Describing the contents of the note, Coffee added, "She was like, 'Please help me. I'm at this address in Navarre. I need you to call the police and do a wellness check.'"

According to an arrest report, via Law & Crime, the note ended with a plea reading, "Please help get me home! HELP! Get me before May 30th!"

"She left her name and address, of where she was going to be at, what kind of car would be in the driveway," Chief Randy Tifft added. "So she left a lot of details in the notes, so we could come to her and help her."

Employees then identified the victim and 34-year-old Jordan Williams -- an indie wrestler -- via surveillance footage from the store; the pair reportedly said they were picking up DoorDash orders, before the woman was seen walking to the bathroom where the note was found. Authorities also recognized the victim's name, as the Sheriff's Office says "Williams and the victim have a documented history with our agency of domestic violence incidents."

Per the arrest report, the victim's mother told police she thought Williams was "controlling" her daughter's movements, adding that her daughter suffered from bipolar disorder and a brain tumor. The woman's ex-husband, meanwhile, told police Williams allegedly "threatened to kills his children and his family," and had held her captive previously.

A search warrant was executed at the address left in the note, where authorities found an adult woman "who confirmed she authored the note and detailed a prolonged period of abuse."

"She detailed repeated assaults, threats involving weapons, and being held in isolation by Williams for a span of several months," said the Sheriff. "Deputies observed visible injuries, and the victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of suspected broken bones and other trauma."

Williams was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnap -- false imprisonment and battery and battery by strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor charge of battery -- touch or strike. He was ordered to be held without bond last week and has a court appearance scheduled for Monday, June 2, before a June 19 arraignment.