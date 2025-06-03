Christina Haack Speaks Out on Divorce Settlement with Josh Hall: 'It's Done'

Instagram

The "Flip or Flop" star addressed her and Hall's mediation, recalling what she calls a "funny" anecdote about Hall's mom that was allegedly shared during the session.

Christina Haack is opening up about finalizing her divorce from Josh Hall.

On Tuesday's episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the HGTV star spoke out about her settlement, which was finalized last month.

"Are you divorced yet?" Jeff Lewis asked Haack.

"I don't know! I signed something," she replied with a laugh, adding, "There's like a process after the process. It was resolved in mediation after I think 12 hours."

The Christina on the Coast star shared that it only took one session of medication, calling her legal team "magic."

When Lewis asked Haack if she's "happy with the settlement" and thought it was "fair," she replied, "I heard a saying once, like, if you both think you're screwed, then whatever you want. I don't know how it goes…"

Lewis' co-host, Shane Douglas, chimed in, "If both parties are equally unhappy after the negotiation, then you got what you want."

"Yeah, I mean. Look, it's not great, but I guess it’s done," Haack added.

Lewis pressed further, asking Haack if she has to pay Hall "alimony," to which Haack admitted that she's not sure if she's "allowed to talk about it." However, the Flip or Flop star noted that all of the information will be in the documents.

"It'll be public knowledge," she said.

When Lewis asked "how bad" Haack's attorney's fees were, she replied with a laugh, "They're fun!" She then added that she can return to the show next month and discuss more details once they are "public knowledge."

However, Haack did recall a brief anecdote that allegedly went down during mediation with Hall.

After replying "no comment" to Lewis' question of whether or not she liked her in-laws, Haack shared, "I will say something that I thought was, like, a little bit funny at mediation."

"At one point, this thing came up where his reputation got hurt or whatever, 'cause you know, he was a reality TV star before me, and now he can't be a reality TV star anymore because nobody likes him," Haack claimed. "His mom was at yoga, and while she was doing her yoga poses, a fellow yogian said, 'Your son is a thief,' during yoga class. It kinda made me laugh."

Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024 after over two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The drama has played out both publicly and on Haack's other show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, The Flip Off.

Last month, Haack's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the reality star and Hall had settled their divorce.

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," her rep announced in a statement. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

At the time, Haack reacted to the news in a post shared to her Instagram Story.

"Huge thank you to the disso queen @laurawasserofficial," she began, before tagging other members of the team.

"You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace ... ," she continued. "I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance."

"And I'm grateful to have this behind me," Haack added, before concluding her statement, "I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

Her latest appearance on Jeff Lewis Live came two months after her previous interview in March, during which she claimed that she'd seen her Hall "walking" around her neighborhood, allegedly "twice" that month alone.

During Monday's episode, Lewis brought this up, asking Haack if she'd seen her ex around Newport Beach, where she lives. "Since we called him out?" Haack said. "No."

Haack's marriage to Hall was her third. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. The former couple shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9.

Haack tied the knot with Ant Anstead in 2018, and the pair welcomed son Hudson in 2019, before calling it quits the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Shortly after, she moved on with Hall, and the two reportedly secretly tied the knot in October 2021, but didn't confirm the news until the following April.