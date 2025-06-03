3 Sisters Who Never Returned from 'Planned Visitation' with Dad Found Dead: Police

Wenatchee Police Department

The girls, aged 5, 8, and 9, were found dead on Monday after police found their father's car near a campground in Washington -- the father, who remains missing, is now wanted for kidnapping and murder.

Three young siblings who went missing after setting off for a "planned visitation" with their father have been found dead. The Decker sisters -- Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 -- were found at 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Wenatchee Police Department reported that the girls had been found after their father's vehicle, a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup, was located near a campground in Chelan County, Washington.

They have not shared the causes of death or where their bodies were found.

"We want to express our sincere and deep heartfelt condolences to the family at this time," the Wenatchee PD said in their release.

The girls from Wenatchee were first reported missing after their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker, failed to return them after a planned three-hour visitation on Friday, May 30.

Decker was also not found at the scene near his vehicle or the bodies of his daughters. Police described him as a former member of the military with extensive training. "It is unknown whether Decker is currently armed, but he may pose a significant risk, if approached," read the statement.

In a previous release, before the girls were found, police described Decker as "homeless and living in his vehicle or at various hotels/motels or at campgrounds in the area." While the initial visitation was "part of a parenting plan," they stated that "has since gone outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm."

Decker is currently wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping, per the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, who IDed him as a suspect.

Police are asking anyone within the community who has any information that could help find Decker to contact them. He is described as 5'8", 190 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts. The Sheriff added that it's "unknown if he is armed at this time but should be considered dangerous and the public should not approach Mr. Decker for any reason, but only call 911."

The Wenatchee School District released a statement, confirming that all three victims were students there, per the Longview News-Journal, calling this "an absolutely heartbreaking day."

"Our focus right now is entirely on supporting their family and our Lincoln school community through this unimaginable pain," wrote Superintendent Kory Kalahar.