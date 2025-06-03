Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Feeling Like a 'Misfit' at Met Gala

Getty

"Everything that makes you comfortable is taken from you," said Cyrus, explaining what she thinks should be changed about the annual fashion event.

Miley Cyrus is keeping it real about the Met Gala.

During an interview with the New York Times, the "Something Beautiful" singer was asked about attending the annual Super Bowl of fashion, where stars selected by Vogue's Anna Wintour don some intricate looks to raise money Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

"Met Gala. Met Galas. I'm sitting with strangers," Cyrus replied, before talking about attending this year's event back in May.

"I sat this year with Cartier. I was wearing Alaïa, who does not have a table," she continued. "So I was kind of the misfit. Which I'm always okay with, I'm used to that, it was fine."

"But it's just an interesting situation, because everything that makes you comfortable is taken from you," said Cyrus, before offering up a suggestion to organizers by adding, "I think they should add that you get a plus one for your stylist."

When interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro pointed out that a lot of celebrities attend with the designers responsible for their looks, Cyrus said she couldn't do that because hers was "dead."

"I sat with a bunch of people that I didn't really know, but I always make friends there," she shared, adding that she buddied up quickly with Jon Baptiste.

"I thought he was so cool. He was my most memorable guest, I sat and talked to him forever, he's super awesome," Cyrus continued. "He like sat down and asked me, what's your favorite key to sing in. He was right, G and C. He was spot on. He was amazing."

While Cyrus' overall review of attending the Met Gala wasn't that bad, other celebrities have shared their negative reactions to the annual event