Savannah Chrisley Details Picking Up Todd From Prison Following His And Julie's Pardons

The 27-year-old also reveals her parents plans for the immediate future since walking free.

Savannah Chrisley is giving fans an update on what her parents -- Todd and Julie -- have been doing since walking free last week.

In an episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 27-year-old opened up about the "roller-coaster of emotions" she has been feeling since she got word of their prison releases and a full pardon from President Donald Trump.

Both Todd and his wife Julie saw their sentences vacated and walked out of their respective prisons on May 28.

"Mom and Dad are home, and I'm over-the-moon excited about all of it. It's so surreal. At times, it does not feel real," Savannah shared.

She added: "I'm like, 'Are we sure this is over and done, and we came back to normal life?'"

"It was a bittersweet moment," Savannah recalled of the moment she picked up her dad from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.

"When I pulled around that corner and I saw my dad walking out, all I could remember was watching him walk in and watching him walk away from me," Savannah said. "And now, he was walking out and walking towards me, which I think is the most emotional thing I've ever gone through. I was just so blessed, honored and grateful that my dad was coming home. It was a once-in-a-lifetime [experience]."

"I can't wait for what's to come. I can't wait for trips and family moments and to make up for lost time. It's obviously going to take us a little while to get back to normal life. I'm just excited," Savannah said.

Fans of the Chrisleys will get to hear more from her parents as Savannah noted they will be joining her on Unlocked in June to open up about their prison experiences and their freedom.

The Chrisley Knows Best parents are also set to relaunch their own podcast, Chrisley Confessions, which ended upon the start of their prison sentences in January 2023.

Plus, the couple is heading back to reality television. During a press conference Savannah held with Todd after his release, the Chrisley family patriarch confirmed that he had already begun filming scenes for the family's new Lifetime reality show after cameras picked up again following last week's breaking news.

The show had already been greenlit with Savannah and her brother Chase, with the original plan to follow their story as they navigate life with both of their parents behind bars. After Trump's surprise pardon, those plans shifted quickly, with cameras reportedly rolling as both Todd and Julie exited prison.

The pair were behind bars for two and-a-half years, with Julie looking at a 5-year sentence (reduced from 7) and Todd serving 10 (reduced from 12), after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion.

During the press conference, Todd still insisted he had been imprisoned for something he "did not do."

"Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do," he said. "It could be you, it could be you, it could be any of you, and somewhere in this room, someone has had a family member that has been affected by the system."

After they pleaded not guilty during their trial, the couple ultimately were taken to separate facilities, where they began serving their combined 19 year sentences in 2023. Those sentences were later reduced, before Trump announced Tuesday he was granting them both pardons.

Savannah was informed of the decision during an unexpected phone call from Trump while she was shopping at Sam's Club.