Brittany Cartwright, 'Valley' Producers Wonder If Jax 'Bugged' Home to Listen from Rehab

After Brittany opens up about dating a new man, Jax appears to take some accountability for how he's treated her ... before a text and email from rehab leaves her wondering, "What in the world did I do to deserve this?"

Two different versions of Jax Taylor popped up on Tuesday's new episode of The Valley -- one who appeared to take some accountability for his actions and offer up a solution to a problem, and another who did the exact opposite.

The new hour picked up after Brittany Cartwright learned Taylor had not been paying the mortgage on their home while he was in rehab, leaving it for Brittany to pay while she was also on the hook for a rental property for her and their son, Cruz. He also signed a lease on a condo, without telling his estranged wife.

"I think I was holding onto a lot of hope that rehab would really help him. I still wanted him to fight for me a little bit," Brittany said at the top of the episode. "Him signing this lease without talking to me and knowing I still have this rental home for 2.5 months, he really screwed me over. I need to move on, I just know I deserve better."

With Jax still in treatment, Brittany revealed to some of her co-stars she wasn't simply waiting around for him to get out. Nope, instead she's been "hanging out" with a mystery man -- a father with "a real job and real responsibilities" who she really likes. "He's like super motivated," she added, before revealing she met him while hosting a bachelorette party at Jax's bar.

"He's just got completely different qualities than Jax," she added in a confessional. "Sending a good morning text, that should not be like, 'Oh my god, he sent me a good morning text,' but it's little things like that that Jax didn't do for me for years that make the biggest difference."

"We're just handing out, having fun. A little Peacock and chill," she joked, before telling her friends her man is "cute" and "like, sexy."

Later in the episode, Jax called Jason Caperna and gave an update on his treatment, saying he's been "trying to figure out where my anger is coming from."

Noting that he "lost it" after learning Brittany was hooking up with a mutual friend, he also acknowledged it was his own behavior that pushed his wife away. "And I didn't even f--king see it," he continued, "I've gotten away with it for so long that I found this to be acceptable behavior and it's obviously not."

"Coming here, it's a wake-up call. I want to break the cycle, I really, really do," he continued. "I wish I was held more accountable. I wish Brittany would have left me a long time ago."

In a confessional, he copped to putting Brittany through a "s--t storm," while also kinda putting some of the blame on her by adding, "I'm so used to treating her like s--t, that I didn't even see it, because she let me get away with it for so long."

Jason then urged him to make things right with the mortgage if he really wants to "make strides" with Brittany, as Jax revealed his plan for restitution.

"Brittany and I have a very successful podcast that we make a lot of money on," he explained. "I talked to my manager and [Brittany] just gets the full amount until we pay off what needs to be paid off. I don't have the funds just to pay off what I owe."

While Jason was thrilled with Jax's apparent progress, a different version of Taylor emerged in the show's final minutes.

Back at the home he once shared with Brittany, she was seen covering up all the security cameras in the home, after accusing him of using them to spy on her. She explained her plan was to move back in the house, while Jax goes to his condo and her pre-paid rental sits vacant.

While on the phone with Jax's sister, she started to talk about how her wedding ring and band were both missing. Before they could talk about that further, however, a producer ran into the frame and interrupted the conversation to show Brittany a text she received from Jax.

"Make sure you get that on film. I can hear everything. Childish behavior," it read, with the insinuation being he was listening to the conversation somehow.

"Do you think that he put a bug in here?" asked Brittany, before the producer replied, "How does he know I'm here?"

"Unless he put some secret devices around this house, our interior cameras don't have sound," Brittany clarified in a confessional. "But we are speaking about Jax Taylor here, I don't put anything past him anymore."

Jax then interrupted that interruption, by calling his sister to tell her that he was going to the hospital with high blood pressure. When Brittany asked why, she told her he mentioned her covering up the cameras in the home.

The episode ended with Brittany reading an email she received from Jax to her mom, who was with her at the house.

"In terms of the mortgage, I've been trying to contact the bank to pay off what is owed," he allegedly wrote. "But they let me know the home is in foreclosure and after this month, I won't be paying anything more. You will be responsible until we sell the house."

Brittany was shocked, as she knew he had told Jason about giving her all the money from the podcast. Now, he was saying that wasn't the plan.

"When Jax does things like this, it's so hard to know what's real or if he's just wanting attention," she added in a confessional. "I was always hopeful that being in the facility would make some kind of change or open his eyes a little bit to do something better, but based on his behavior, the whole time he's been in there, I am so worried he has not learned a damn thing."

She then claimed he hadn't even recorded the podcast for months, saying she's done everything.

"But now look at him. How does he do this to me? What in the world did I do to deserve this?" she asked in tears, as the episode ended.