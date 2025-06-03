The View Slams Trump After He Doesn't Rule Out Pardoning Diddy: 'It's Just Shameful'

YouTube/Getty

Amid the panel's criticism of Trump, Sara Haines made an NSFW joke about Diddy that ultimately didn't land with the audience.

Goldberg kicked off the discussion by first highlighting Trump's recent -- and controversial -- pardons of reality TV star couple and known Trump supporters, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were serving prison time after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

After the moderator showed a clip of Trump expressing how he'd be potentially willing to pardon Diddy, the panel slammed POTUS, calling it "shameful" -- and noted that Trump could be using his presidential pardon power to help those who really need it.

Hostin said she feels "disgusted" by how Trump has used his power, referencing how he pardoned 1,500 people, with most being "January 6th insurrectionists who had assaulted police officers."

As for Diddy, Hostin -- a former federal prosecutor -- said, "I've been in that court room almost every single day and we're hearing about women who were physically abused, who were sexually abused, who were mentally and emotionally abused."

"The thought that [Trump] would just consider it, and he himself has been found civilly liable for sexual abuse," she continued, referring to Trump being found liable in 2023 for sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll. "The fact that he would be so dismissive of these charges is really something that is shameful. It's just shameful."

Griffin noted that while high-profile celebrity cases often have "two sides," she feels the Diddy case does not.

"I don't know anyone in public life who's like, 'Oh no. He's a good guy, and he's getting a bad deal here,'" she said, before bringing up what she called an "interesting element" in 50 Cent.

Griffin pointed out that the rapper -- who has been a vocal critic of Diddy for decades amid their longstanding feud -- posted on social media that he plans to talk to Trump about Diddy following his remarks about a potential pardon, before the topic briefly went off course when Haines made a NSFW joke that didn't really hit with the audience.

"50 Cent has had a bit of a relationship with Trump … He came out and said he was going to talk to Trump about why he should not pardon Diddy because he's been all on Diddy’s things for years and been calling him out for it," Griffin said, to which Haines chimed in, "Everyone's been on Diddy's things."

Griffin laughed, while the audience groaned, before the discussion resumed as if nothing happened.

The ladies went on to weigh in on why Trump's willingness to pardon celebrities, such as the Chrisleys, and rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne.

Griffin -- who was the director of strategic communications during Trump's first term -- said, "I think he sees people who have fame and followings as people that -- if he pardons them -- they're going go out and spread his message."

Ultimately, Goldberg and her co-hosts listed the reasons a president should pardon someone, such as if their trial "wasn't done correctly," they served a "significant amount of time," or were "over-sentenced."

"This is kind of more clown show stuff," Goldberg added of Trump, before Hostin noted that there is usually an "office at the Department of Justice that reviews each and every pardon application, but it doesn't seem to be happening anymore."

Behar joked that Trump should create a show called, "Who's Your Diddy?," promoting her co-hosts and the audience to burst into laughter.

But it was Griffin who ended the segment with an overall funny thought on Trump and his knowledge of pop culture.

"Trump, in terms of pop culture, is stuck in like the 90s to early 2000s, like he's frozen in time. So I'm pretty sure he still thinks Diddy is Puff Daddy, and probably still dating J.Lo," she said.