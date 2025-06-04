Beauty Influencer Guava Beauty, Known For Eating Make Up Products, Dies

Instagram

It is unclear how the 24-year-old creator -- known for her 'makeup mukbang' videos -- died.

Influencer Guava Shuishui -- who was known for eating beauty products -- has passed away at 24-years-old.

A statement was released on the content creator's page, confirming her death.

"I regret to tell you that our favorite beauty and food broadcast treasure girl, Guava Shuishui, officially took off her beauty equipment on May 24, 2025, and flew to heaven with an endless appetite and a smile to open a new channel," read the statement shared that same day, translated from Chinese to English .

"Although this trip came suddenly, Shuishui held on to every difficult moment, just like she has always been -- hard-working, serious, and shining," the statement continued.

The post continued to thank Shuishui's fan base which included 12,000 Instagram followers.

"Thank you to everyone who has liked, left a message, and laughed with her, and thank you for your love and support," the statement continued.

"She really keeps it in her heart and cherishes it very much. Guava Shuishui just changed her place and continued to shine."

The post ended with a note to her influencer unboxing: "When we meet again one day, she should have already unboxed the Angel-specific co-branded makeup and mukbang over there."

The post -- which included a video of the influencer waving to her camera -- did not share any additional information about her death, though did mention "sudden ailments."

The influencer was known for testing makeup products by not just using the products on her skin, but tasting the beauty products by licking or taking bites. She was met with criticism, however she stood her ground on her content creation decisions.

Under a video of her testing a blush product, the beauty content creator wrote, "I've wanted to make this theme into a unit for a long time. Although it's controversial, I really like it. I don’t care."

"Anyway, this project is not allowed to be watched by people under 6 years old," she warned in the November post, "and it is forbidden to eat."

After her death, one of Shuishui's friends took to social media to address "false information" about how she died. The friend, via translation, claimed medical tests "clearly ruled out any possibility related to the so-called 'food cosmetics.'"