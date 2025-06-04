Why Carol from Friends Left Hollywood -- And What She's Doing Now!

Getty

Now 62, Jane Sibbett -- also known for her role in It Takes Two -- made a huge career change that took her out of Hollywood.

To get a role on Friends -- no matter how big or small -- was career defining, but for Jane Sibbett, she had an unexpected career change after TV-fame.

The 62-year-old former actress is known for her portrayal as Carol Willick on the '90s sitcom, making television history as being one half of the first lesbian wedding on network television. For those who haven't seen Friends -- and how dare you! -- Carol left David Schwimmer's character, Ross, for another women, Susan.

These days, however, she works as a spiritual healer.

"It's fascinating because I'm working on the memoir of this whole situation, and one of my mentors had said, 'Go back before the gift.' The gift has been here 10 years now," Sibbett tells PEOPLE, referring to her calling.

"When I work with the dancing hands, it's not me. It's source energy coming through me, and so I just feel nothing but bliss and joy and love when I am in this state," she said.

The former actress got a calling while she was with her then-husband Karl Fink while they were living in Topanga, California. They had a deep longing to live in Hawaii, so in 2015 they packed their bags and moved to the island and launched a production company, Wild Aloha Studios.

"My husband and I split [when] we were in Hawaii, and I was on my knees because I was really brokenhearted by everything, and part of that was my stuff that I had to deal with," she told the publication.

During this heartbreak, she found herself going down a new path.

"He and I had been producing documentaries for healers who don't call themselves healers, and one in particular, [Abdy Electriciteh]. My work with him suddenly became a part of this organization, because I'm really collaborative, so I wanted everyone to be in on this," she shared.

"[This healer] asked me to go from [working on] the documentaries to producing these live events, so it was a perfect synthesis of my belief in the gift of him [and] what he was doing and me coming off of Friends."

"I'm really a shy person, and so for me to step up into a crowd and introduce him all day long to all these people and have a different story, each and every time, I started to feel the way that source energy or God energy was moving through me," she added.

However, it turned out she was pretty good and after word got out about her skills, people lined up to see her.

"Then somebody said, 'Hey, you were so good at that. I know somebody else who needs your help,' and so I went to one person, and then I did the next person, and I did the next."

The It Takes Two actress admitted that she never wanted to head down the path of being a healer and was initially hosting events and gatherings with light workers. In fact, she said she "wanted to go back to being an actor" -- and was actually hoping to steer clear of her current gig.