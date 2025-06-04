JoJo Siwa's Ex Kath Ebbs Opens Up About Star's New Relationship With Chris Hughes

Getty/Snapchat

Meanwhile, Chris Hughes reveals his and JoJo's fan given celebrity couple name.

Moving on after being dumped is hard ... Moving on after being dumped when your partner is worldwide famous, flaunting their new relationship for all to see, and your followers are reading into everything you're posting -- well that's just rough.

Kath Ebbs is opening up about their recent torment since their relationship with JoJo Siwa ended.

The model uploaded a clip of themself dancing with the caption: "Shaking my a-- instead of crashing tf out."

Some fans assumed the post was about the demise of their relationship with JoJo.

"I am happy for JoJo," one commenter wrote.

Ebbs snapped back, insisting they are too.

"Same! This has nothing to do with her :) wishing them the best," the content creator wrote.

It comes after Ebbs took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share how the constant commenting about their apparent need to "get over" JoJo is taking its toll on them.

"People constantly trolling me and telling me to "get over it" whilst simultaneously not getting over it themself," they wrote.

They then questioned: "My only crime was being in a committed loving relationship and then humiliated on a world stage. How does that make me a horrible person?"

Ebbs then revealed they have been working hard every day to "hold" their own through the public scrutiny.

"Using the tools I have to weather the storm, stay sane and sit knowing that I don't need to share the truth of it with the world because those that actually matter in REAL life know exactly what happened and that should be all that matters to me," they continued, before adding they are "sick of being gaslit."

Meanwhile, over in the loved-up land of JoJo and Chris Hughes, the duo are taking their relationship to the next level.

They have a celebrity couple name...

"They call it 'CoJo,'" Hughes said during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on June 3. "That's the one they're all going for."

The Love Island UK alum then added, "It rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?"

Siwa and Hughes first sparked romance speculation during their stint together on Celebrity Big Brother UK, in which they formed a close bond, and had many moments that viewers interpreted as flirty.

Following CBB UK, the pair fueled even more rumors when Siwa broke up with her partner, Ebbs, at the wrap party, with many speculating that Siwa's relationship with the Love Island alum may have been the reason behind the split.