Leah Remini Addresses Rumors of a Rift with Jennifer Lopez

The King of Queens star, Leah Remini addressed rumors of a "falling out" between her and longtime friend, Jennifer Lopez.

"Sometimes you don't talk to people every day like you used to, but that doesn't mean the love is lost. Friendships ebb and flow. That doesn't mean we're at odds,” she shared in a new interview with US Weekly.

J.Lo and Remini met at a red carpet event back in 2004, after Lopez's then-husband Marc Anthony introduced them to one another. Their friendship strengthened throughout the years to the point where Lopez even asked Remini to be the godparent to her and Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, in 2008.

In 2017, the two starred in the movie Second Act playing best friends in the film -- but, Remini, 54, was MIA when J.Lo tied the knot with Ben Affleck in 2022. She was, however, spotted at Marc Anthony's wedding to Nadia Ferreira in 2023. That's where the feud rumors started to pick up steam.

Sources told TMZ at the time that the actress wasn't able to attend Lopez's wedding because she was helping her daughter, Sofia, get ready to head off to college. Page Six, meanwhile, claimed Remini wasn't even invited to Lopez and Affleck's wedding because she wasn't supportive of the relationship.

In her new interview, Remini claimed that "right after" her divorce from her ex Angelo Pagán last year, "we'd text each other loving messages of support."

"I cherish my friendships and not everybody is meant to be in your life in the way that they were," she also told the outlet. "When you grow out of that person that you were, that doesn't mean that you are at odds with them."