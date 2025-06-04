The View's Sunny Hostin Found Diddy 'Staring' At Her in Court During Trial: 'I Know Him'

YouTube/Getty

The lawyer -- who has been sitting in on Diddy's sex trafficking trial -- shared her insight on the trial so far, describing it as "pretty intense," while also expressing her concerns about the jury.

On Tuesday's episode of The View's Behind the Table podcast, the lawyer shared her thoughts on the trial, which she has been attending since it began, and recalled a moment she said she found Diddy "staring" at her in the courtroom.

The hip-hop mogul's trial is currently in its fourth week. Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's maintained his innocence.

Hostin, who noted that she's prosecuted sex crimes and trafficking, described the trial as "pretty intense," and said Diddy has been "very engaged."

"I know him," Hostin continued. "He was staring at me one day, and I'm thinking, 'Oh my goodness.' I spoke to his mother very briefly in the bathroom."

"I'm watching the jurors because they are taking this in ... listening to pretty disturbing, graphic allegations and testimony," she said.

The legal correspondent noted that she believes there are "dream teams on both sides" of the case.

Hostin highlighted two members of Comb's legal team, in particular, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, whom she called "crackerjack defense attorneys."

"Teny is Mark Geragos' daughter, my friend and famed attorney. Marc Agnifilo is not as well known as Mark Geragos, but his wife, Karen, is representing Luigi [Mangione]," she shared. "You've got powerhouse folks in there. It's some of the best lawyering I’ve seen."

"It could go either way," she said, "because it’s such an odd case for people to get their minds around."

Hostin went on to express her concern after seeing "commentary" from people on television who are "questioning the cycle of abuse and what that does to a survivor."

Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, dominated the first week of the trial, detailing graphic allegations of sexual experiences called "freak offs" orchestrated by Combs, as well as allegations of drug usage, violence, blackmail, and even rape. (Get a full breakdown of her testimony here.)

According to Hostin, there were two jurors who had concerning reactions after learning that Ventura received a $30 million settlement from Diddy in the wake of her 2024 lawsuit, in which she alleged years of abuse.

"There are two, in particular, that when they heard about the money, they were sort of looking around. One even sort of scoffed at it," she claimed. "I think it's going to be close."

Hostin -- who said she "firmly believe[s]" trials are "won and lost during jury selection" -- noted that there are a "lot of men" on the jury.

"I would think that because she testified that she never said no, overtly, there are going to be guys thinking, 'Well, how do I know someone is consenting, then?'" she added.

Hostin said the prosecution has a "lot of hurdles to get over," while noting that the defense "did a great job" by saying Combs is a "deeply, complicated, flawed man with an unconventional sex life" and "a domestic violence abuser, but he's not a sex trafficker, and he's not a racketeer, and he didn't transport women or men for prostitution."

"So that's a pretty decent argument, like, 'This guy’s a bad guy, but he’s not that guy,'" she said.