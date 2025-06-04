Teddi Mellencamp Confirms She Has New Boyfriend Who's 'Taking Good Care' of Her

Backgrid/Instagram

Teddi boasts about her beau, after photos showed the new couple hugging affectionately on a walk.

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her new, supportive boyfriend, amid her divorce and cancer battle.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed on an episode of her Two T's in a Pod podcast, that she is dating somebody ... but came shy of revealing his identity.

"I'm dating somebody," she verified. "He's taking good care of me. He's nice, he's not married, he doesn't have any kids. But he's also a private person."

"He doesn't stay at the house with the kids, but like he, we go to workouts together, we've gone on dates, he's been really nice, he's very kind to me," she added.

The confirmation comes after she and her mystery man were photographed sharing PDA while on a walk in Los Angeles (above).

In November 2024, the reality star filed for divorce from her husband, Edwin Arroyave, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She and Edwin share three kids, Slate, Cruz and Dove.

The pair put their divorce on pause, however, when the mother-of-three was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma in February 2025, and diagnosed with several stage 4 brain tumors in her head and two tumors in her lungs.

Arroyave was supportive during Mellencamp's medical treatments, and was there throughout her surgeries, immunotherapy, and radiation.

In April 2025, Mellencamp shared to Instagram that her brain tumors have "significantly shrunk."

"Honestly, the crying was already done, but I just finished with all of my scans, and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work, and that I will be back to myself and feeling good," she shared in an emotional Instagram post at the time.