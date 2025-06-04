Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Slams Reports She Just Came Out: 'I've Been Out and Proud'

Instagram/Getty

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie, is celebrating her sexuality.

On Monday, the 28-year-old -- who is McGraw and Hill's eldest child -- took to her Instagram Stories to mark the start of Pride Month.

Alongside an Instagram post that read, "EVERYONE GET MORE GAY NOW!," Gracie wrote, "HAPPY FREAKING PRIDE. I love being queer."

After many interpreted her post to mean that she had publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community for the first time, Gracie set the record straight the next day, hitting back at the reports on her Instagram Stories.

According to Gracie, that first post wasn't her official coming out because she's already "been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman."

"It has come to my attention that some tabloids have taken an Instagram story I posted yesterday and have used it as clickbait, saying I've 'come out,'" she wrote. "Let me be VERY clear here…... I've been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and I wouldn't have it any other way."

"I have and will always be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights and the community, but thank you very much to these tabloids for shedding light that it's pride month!!!" she continued.

"So many people out there don't have the support, love, or understanding from their families when it comes to their sexuality or gender identity, but just know that there is a beautiful community out there that loves you and cares about and for you!!" Gracie added, before concluding, "Check on your people and keep safe out there. Give love to each other. GM."

Gracie's parents have not addressed her posts, but McGraw, 58, and Hill, 57, have continued to share their love and support for Gracie and their other two daughters, Maggie, 26, and Aubrey, 23.

In fact, just last month, McGraw posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram in honor of Gracie's 28th birthday.

The country singer shared an adorable throwback black-and-white shot that featured Gracie sitting on her dad's shoulders.

"Can’t believe this little bit turns 28 today! Happy birthday to our Gracie!" he captioned the post. "You are a light in this world my sweet girl. So much heart, soul, respect and yes LOADS of talent!!! We hope you have the best day ever and know that you are loved beyond measure! I love you my little girl - Dad."

Gracie commented on her dad's post, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you."