Walton Goggins and Amy Lou Wood Shut Down 'Ridiculous' Feud Rumors In Joint Interview

The Hateful Eight star and the Sex Education actress played a couple The White Lotus, but have sparked speculation of a feud after fans noticed they no longer follow each other on Instagram following the finale. Goggins later added fuel to the fire when he left a comment under a Saturday Night Live skit which targeted Woods' teeth, a sketch to which she took offense.

Speaking with Variety for a joint interview, Goggins began, flat out, "There is no feud."

"I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me," he continued, with the outlet saying he got "choked up" as he spoke. "This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply."

Regarding the social media unfollow, Wood added, "I think it's such a comment on where we're at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don't give a shite about Instagram."

As for why he unfollowed her, he said it was part of his process after wrapping up filming.

"I needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea," he said, Variety noting that he began to cry. "And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that."

"I needed to just back away from everyone. I haven’t spoken to anyone. I couldn’t handle it," he added. "Judge me or don’t. I don't give a f--k what you think. This is my process. Rick means everything to me, and Chelsea means everything to me. And so that's what I needed to do for me to process all of this."

He then, per the publication, got up and exclaimed, "I'll follow you right now" -- before picking up his phone, opening up Instagram and doing just that.

"It's all so ridiculous. It's just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f--king ever," he concluded.

"I completely understand," she then reportedly told him, as he said he became emotional during the interview because they "haven't been in the same city to ever talk about this" until now.