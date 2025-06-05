All-American Rejects' Tyson Ritter Joins OnlyFans with 'Full-Frontal Rock and Roll'

Getty

OnlyFans is about to gain another star, and a whole lot of All-American Rejects fans.

Frontman Tyson Ritter has revealed that he will be joining the platform in a bid to form a closer connect to the band's fans.

"Yeah, I'm starting an OnlyFans. And The All-American Rejects are behind me doing it, and it's really nice to be supported by my band in this wild adventure of 2025 for us," Ritter told GQ.

"[The] excitement behind this whole thing is like, 'Where else can we be disruptive?'" Ritter explained.

He added: "We've always been a band who's got a tongue bursting through the cheek when it comes to our music. So why not, you know, do a little peen bursting through a zipper?"

The "Dirty Little Secret" singer didn't detail exactly what he would be sharing on the platform, only adding: "Full-frontal rock and roll with all access."

While he insisted the page would be free for fans to access, he revealed that should they need to add a fee, it might be "69 cents."

"Just because we're little cheeky cats."

"I think most people don't realize that OnlyFans was a product of the pandemic that started as a Patreon for artists. And then it was infiltrated by a genre that made it become a bit of a trope," he said.

"It's a platform that is offering an experience where the artist can set the price, and it's artists-to-fans. There's no middleman, there's no subscription costs, unless that artist chooses to do that. That seems like a good thing."

The move comes after the late '90s band started having concerts at house parties so their fans could afford to see them play.

"We're not trying to offer a VIP meet and greet that you just empty your account and max out a credit card. I heard some people have credit cards now just for their concert expenditures," he shared with the publication. "Like, what the f--k happened, man?"