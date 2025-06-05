Video Shows Moment Armed DoorDash Driver Allegedly Confronts Customer, Demanding Cash Tip

FOX 12

The day after the customer's daughter ordered $100 in groceries, the driver allegedly returned to the home and demanded a cash tip, before a scuffle over a gun ensued.

A DoorDash driver in Washington has been arrested -- and fired from the delivery service -- after he allegedly showed up to the home of one of his customers, armed, demanding a cash tip.

And the ensuing scuffle over his gun was caught on camera.

The incident went down last week in Vancouver, WA, after Anthony Volino's daughter used the delivery service for groceries. Volino told FOX 12 she ordered around $100 in goods and she tipped through the app -- though he told KPIC 4, she paid with a SNAP card and was unable to tip, as it's not an option when using EBT.

Either way, the driver was not happy and, per Volino, allegedly returned to the home the next morning, demanding to receive a tip in cash.

"He said you forgot to give me my tip," Volino told FOX. "This is for a job that they're already paid for, this is the customer's decision whether to tip or not, he can't make that decision that I'm going to go to somebody's house to get a cash tip, he can't make that choice."

"He was pretty loud. When I went to the door, I immediately smelled alcohol," he also told KGW. "For a split second, I thought about giving the guy a couple of dollars, but when he again said, 'I want my tip,' that's when I said, 'Whoa, whoa.' I said, 'You need to leave.'"

That's when a scuffle between the two men occurred -- with Volino saying he then noticed the driver, since identified as Robert Delehan, was allegedly armed.

"As we tussled, you know, at that point he said, 'Oh, it's going to be like that,' and he reached behind him. When I saw him reach behind him, I knew he was going for some kind of weapon," Volino told KPIC. "I wasn't going to wait to find out what that weapon was. I reached around him and ripped the handgun out of his waistband. Soon as I had my hand on that gun, as I stated previously, my heart just sank."

Video shows the two men getting into a physical confrontation outside the home -- during which Volino allegedly disarmed Delehan. It also looks as though Volino emptied the clip on the handgun, before both men reportedly called police.

"The only thing on my mind was I have to get this gun away from him. I'm in a struggle for my life at this point. That's what I'm thinking. It's me or him," he told FOX.

Police arrested Delehan for felony harassment, DUI and assault.

In a statement to WTHR, DoorDash said they have "a zero-tolerance policy for harassment of any kind. What happened was unacceptable and the Dasher involved was immediately deactivated. We have reached out to local law enforcement to support their investigation in any way we can."