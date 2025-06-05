Dancer & TikTok Star GiaNina Announces 'Crazy and Organic' Partnership with Dutch Bros (Exclusive)

Dutch Bros

GiaNina's Fave -- a White Chocolate Matcha with Strawberry -- is available for a limited time, while supplies last, beginning June 10 --GiaNina's 20th birthday!

Dance Moms alum GiaNina is getting her very own drink at Dutch Bros!

The TikTok star, who boasts more than 4 million followers on TikTok and over 1 million followers on Instagram, just announced her partnership with the coffee chain, complete with a drink that's perfect for summer -- GiaNina's Fave White Chocolate Matcha with strawberry.

In a video from her campaign at Dutch Bros headquarters in Arizona, the 19-year-old influencer crafts the special drink herself, labeling it her "personal favorite."

"who's thirsty for something new? coming June 10th 👀👀 @dutchbros 💝✨💛💛💛#gianinasfave #dutchbros," the Dance Moms star captioned the clip.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The partnership with Dutch Bros was so crazy and organic! I tried it once when I was in Vegas and I absolutely loved it, so the next time I was near a Dutch in CA I ended up being with a bunch of friends!! I made a funny dance TikTok while making all of my friends try it and it ended up with 20M views… Dutch saw it and the rest is history," GiaNina told TooFab about her partnership.

"It's always special when partnerships happen organically and come out of truly enjoying the product and the relationship with Dutch Bros has only blossomed for the last few years from there," she continued.

The collab was also spurred on by GiaNina's love for strawberry match drinks, so teaming up with Dutch Bros to make her own -- with a twist -- felt like a natural move for the reality star.

"Recently this year I have become obsessed with matcha, but not just plain matcha… strawberry matcha!!," GiaNina added. "My favorite thing is to try new drinks so when the idea and opportunity arose to have my very own drink with Dutch Bros I immediately knew I wanted a Strawberry Matcha with a touch of surprise -- white chocolate!! The perfect mixture of sweet and surprise for an everyday drink :)."

The drink is available for a limited time, while supplies last, beginning June 10 -- GiaNina's 20th birthday!

Fans can use code GIANINA in the Dutch Bros app for 10% off GiaNina's Fave and will also have the chance to meet GiaNina on Friday, June 13 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dutch Bros in Baldwin Park on 14521 Ramona Blvd.