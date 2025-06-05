Halle Berry Reveals Van Hunt Has Already Proposed -- And Why She Hasn't Said Yes

TODAY

The actress also addresses the backlash to her viral Mother's Day video featuring her and Hunt in bed together as she promoted an intimacy gel.

Halle Berry may walk down the aisle once again -- and soon -- but she hasn't said yes yet!

The actress and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, opened up about their relationship with Today.com following their appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends on Wednesday.

During the interview, the couple -- who have been together since 2020 -- dropped the exciting reveal that Hunt, 55, has proposed to Berry, 58, -- but she's yet to say yes.

"So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see," Hunt said, with Today.com noting that Berry laughed in response. "It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Berry went on to explain why she hasn't accepted her boyfriend's proposal.

“Well, I've been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't," she said.

However, that doesn't mean wedding bells aren't in the cards!

"I think we will get married just because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married," Berry shared. "And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it's something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

When asked when she planned to tie the knot with Hunt, the Oscar winner revealed, "Soon."

Berry and Hunt's relationship began during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and the two didn't meet in person for over six months, with Berry and Hunt getting to know each other through phone calls and text messages.

While speaking with Today.com, Berry opened up about how her friend and family have responded to her relationship with Hunt.

"I think everybody's been really happy; at least for me personally, people have been like, 'You finally found--' I've always wanted what we have," she said.

"I always saw myself in a committed, loving relationship with, like, my best friend, someone that I respect and I love," she added.

As for Berry's past relationships, she's previously been married three times -- as she mentioned. Her first marriage was to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997. Berry tied the knot with singer Eric Benet in 2001, before they separated in 2003. Their divorce was finalized in 2005.

After a relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, and a subsequent nasty custody battle with their daughter Nahla, Berry moved on with French actor Oliver Martinez, whom she married in 2013. The former couple welcomed a son, Maceo, and announced their separation in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

During her appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, in which she co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager, the Catwoman star addressed the video she shared on Mother's Day that went viral.

In the clip, which she posted on Instagram, Berry and Hunt can be seen in bed while the former promoted her brand Respin's "Let's Spin" intimacy gel.

"I'm going to tell you how my Mother's Day is going to end," she said in part, before concluding the clip, "Happy Mother's Day once again, everybody. I hope all of you are somewhere spinning."

While chatting with Bush Hager, Berry said she was surprised that she "created a little stir" with her video.

"Other women got in their feelings and (said) 'Was it right for her to be in her bed talking about spinning with her man?' Yes!" she explained. "And they were saying, 'Should she be talking about that on Mother's Day? Shouldn't she be with her kids somewhere?'"

"First of all, it's not 'Kid's Day.' It's called Mother's Day. It's Kid's Day every day of the year," she continued. "That's my day. If I want to be in bed and spin with my man, then that's what I'm going to do."

The Die Another Day star said that discussions around sex shouldn't be taboo, but encouraged.

"It's the most natural thing we do as women, as men. And for people to be offended by that, saying, 'Instagram is a family channel!' Well yeah, and we should be allowed to talk about this in our families," Berry said. "We have sex. It's the most natural thing we do. Men do it; women do it."

"And scientifically, it's really important that men and women still keep having orgasms and having sex into their later years because that's how we stay healthy," she added. "That's really a key component to longevity."

Ultimately, Berry noted that you didn't see "nothing" in her video.