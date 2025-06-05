Why Khloé Kardashian Isn't the Biggest Fan of Mother's Day

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian admitted she's not the biggest fan of Mother's Day on her latest episode of Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

"I've wanted kids for so long. I have them. I've always wanted to celebrate Mother’s Day, but now, I'm like, 'Oh this isn't really what I thought it was gonna be,'" she revealed in a chat with guest Dr. becky. "So, but now saying, 'Actually Mother's Day, I would love to not have to mother today.' Like, is that so wrong of me to say?"

The reality star, 40, shares her son, two-year-old Tatum, and daughter, seven-year-old True, with ex-boyfriend and NBA player, Tristan Thompson.

On her podcast, she admitted to feeling "mom guilt" about the day meant for her, because she doesn't really understand it. In her mind, she actually has more to do that day to prove her abilities as a mom, instead of it being a celebration for her.

"Mother's Day is — I don't want to have to pretend I'm doing all this stuff or I'm doing something for you," she explained. "Mother’s Day is like, 'Bye-bye, see you guys at the end of the day,' like that would be the Mother's Day because it's the mother's day."

"Like to me, I don't understand what Mother's Day is because it makes me do way more things," she shared.

Khloé admitted she feels "bad" saying the day just isn't her jam, adding, "I'm like, 'What a f--ked up human being am I?"

Khloé's surprising take on Mother's Day comes after she, on a recent episode of The Kardashians, revealed her daughter True believes she and Tristan are married.

"True thinks me and Tristan are married," Khloé continued. "It is the right thing to do, in my opinion; get married and have kids."

"The only thing that bothers me about that would be, I don't want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is," she said of her and Tristan's situation.

"That, oh, you're married to someone and they don't live with you, you never have to kiss them, you don't sleep in the same bed together," she explained.