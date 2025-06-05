Kris Jenner Reveals Kylie Jenner's Breast Surgeon Did Her 'First Facelift' 14 Years Ago

Instagram

After Kylie shared the name of the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon who was behind her breast augmentation, Kris revealed that he also performed her first facelift back in 2011.

It seems that the Jenner family may have a favorite plastic surgeon!

This week, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher made headlines after Kylie Jenner revealed he did her breast augmentation surgery -- and now family matriarch Kris Jenner has shared that he performed her first facelift in 2011.

On Wednesday, Dr. Fisher took to Instagram to express that he was "honored" that Kylie, 27, gave him a shoutout on social media.

"I'm honored to be acknowledged by Kylie -- her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated," he wrote in part.

Kris, 69, chimed in, taking to the comments section to reveal that Dr. Fisher did her first facelift, officially known as a rhytidectomy, in 2011.

"Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!!" she wrote. "And made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid… you have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!! ❤️🙏🏼."

OG fans may remember when Kris went under the knife for a facelift during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2011. According to E! News, before the procedure, she expressed her anxiety, joking that she didn't "want to die."

"Don't cry, you're going to be fine," her daughter, Kim, told her at the time.

Dr. Fisher went viral this week after Kylie responded to a fan, named Rachel Leary, who shared a TikTok asking the reality star "what it is that you asked for when you had your boobs done?"

“You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job," Leary shared. "It’s like the most perfect natural looking boob job ever. They're still big, but whatever way you had the implants -- if they are implants or if you had fat transfer -- to me, it is perfection.”

"That is what I aspire mine to look like ... I don’t expect you to share who did the work ... but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you've been quite open about having your boobs done," Leary continued, before sharing possible options.

"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner 🥺," she wrote in the caption of the video, which went viral and has over 6.5 million views. "i just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully 🙏🏼😩 #fyp #foryou #kyliejenner #surgery."

Leary expressed doubt that Kylie would even see the video -- let alone respond -- but the Kylie Cosmetics founder did that and more!

In the comments section, Kylie shared the exact details about her breast augmentation, and that Dr. Fisher was behind her procedure.

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol," she wrote.

According to TMZ, after Kylie shared that she had her surgery done by Dr. Fisher, the Extreme Makeover star's office has been inundated with phone calls -- up to 150 a day -- including many reportedly requesting consultations to get Kylie's exact procedure.

Just weeks before Dr. Fisher made headlines following Kylie's post, Kris sparked speculation over what was behind her new youthful appearance.

The momager's rep confirmed to Page Six that a different New York City-based plastic surgeon was the mastermind behind Kris' latest transformation.

"Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner’s recent work," the rep said.

Although it's unclear what Kris had done, Dr. Levine is an aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon who specializes in "natural-looking enhancements" including facelifts, neck lifts, blepharoplasty and nose jobs, according to his website.

