Biggest Bombshells From Kristin Cavallari's Reality Series

In a wild start to reality star's new series, Kristin left nothing on the cutting room floor, from Laguna Beach and The Hills gossip, to her hook up with Glen Powell.

Kristin Cavallari is kicking off her new reality show doing what she does best, spilling the tea.

During the premiere episodes of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, the 38-year-old reality star opened up about The Hills, her true feelings about Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth, her dating life and of course, her experiences with A-List celebrities.

The show follows her live speaking tour, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann as her first guest on her stop in the Atlanta, Georgia.

Lauren Conrad vs. Lo Bosworth

Kim and Kristin played a drinking game together, where Kim asked Kristin on stage: "If you had to spend the night in prison with Lauren Conrad or Lo Bosworth, who would you pick?"

Kristin had to answer or take the shot, and in an unusual move by Kristin, she avoided the question and took the shot.

"Should I just drink?" she asked before taking a shot and chasing it with orange juice. "Oh, my God, I hate you guys."

However, later in the episode while Kristin was doing a meet-and-greet moment with fans, one floated the question again: "So, is it Lauren or is it Lo?" the fan asked.

"I hate Lo more if you can believe it or not," she quipped before letting out a big laugh.

Since the episode dropped, Kristin has cleared up what she meant by her answer in an interview with Us Weekly.

"I mean, I'm going to play that game. I'll answer that question. You know what I mean?" the reality star explained, pointing out, "I think everyone sort of knows my history with Lo and the whole Birken bag drama, so I don't think that's any shock to people who really understand the history."

"I have zero beef with Lo. That doesn't even cross my mind. You know what I mean? But I'll play the game and answer the question for fun," she added.

During Kristin's time on The Hills in 2009 and 2010, she was accused of doing drugs by some of her costars.

"One of the producers bribed Lo [Bosworth], Audrina [Patridge] and Stephanie [Pratt] and promised them he would buy them presents if they called me out on camera for doing drugs," Cavallari claimed in 2016 to Us Weekly. "Then Lo said, 'Can I have a Birkin bag?' And he said yes. She never ended up getting the Birkin. You need to get that s--t in writing! It ended with all of the girls and I, our managers, agents, producers and lawyers in a room. I was told it wasn't going to be a story line, and sure enough, it was."

Dating Shockers

While Kristin may not see eye-to-eye with LC and Lo, she is still in contact with some of her Laguna Beach castmates.

Talan Torriero, Jessica Evans, Jason Wahlher, Alex Murrel and more MTV stars took the stage, however Talan -- who used to date Kristin in high school -- had a warning for Kristin.

"I'm lit up," he shared while holding a red solo cup. "I'm sorry."

Later in the episode, Talan brought up the moment he asked Kristin to prom and the fact he was a "nice guy" in high school, to which Kristin noted her ex-boyfriend is now a "bad boy."

"I'm slowly turning into a Montana boy," Talan joked, referring to Kristin’s ex and Montana Boyz TikTok member Mark Estes. "By the way, I'm out of beer," he added.

"These guys just love to put me down in front of everybody," she told her BFF Justin Anderson toward the end of the episode. "Every guy in my life has done that to me. It's so f--ked up. Talan, f--k you."

When Kristin doesn't want to spill the tea, we can always rely on someone else around her to do it instead.

Justin took matters into his own hands during a fan's Q&A segment where she was asked about her dating life and how she juggles it with her three kids -- Camden, 12, son Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 9 -- who she shares with ex Jay Cutler.

"It’s been a lot with my kids in the last year," the Very Cavallari alum admitted.. "I now have them a lot more than I did, so dating hasn’t been the priority. In nine years when my kids are off at college, I’m gonna be all over the world with all the guys doing all the things."

Knowing the audience wanted more than that, Justin blurted out: "She recently went on a date with -- she's gonna be so mad at me actually," the celebrity hairstylist declared "with Glen Powell! And I wanted it to happen so badly! Top Gun, bitch!"

Kristin exclaimed from the stage: "Justin!"

The show then showed a flashback of Justin and Kristin talking about the moment Glen allegedly bumped into Kristin.

"We were partying in Greece, and then Glen just came up," Justin recounted before Kristin interrupted, "Literally ran into me."

"And then you guys had a really fun night together," Justin added as Kristin admitted, "I never f--ked him, just putting that out there."

Justin then asked, "You guys dry humped, though?" After a pause Kristin smiled and said, "Yeah, we did," as they both laughed.

Following her wild premiere episode, Kristin appeared on the Wednesday, June 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she also spilled on her short lived romance with Craig Conover after landing Andy Cohen's Truth Bomb.

"So, Craig and I were friends first, [then] became romantic for two seconds. The second I caught wind of [his relationship with] Paige [DeSorbo], I very politely excused myself from the situation," Kristin told Andy.

When Andy asked if there was "overlap in your relationships," Kristin added: "There was a picture of Craig and Paige in New York -- I'll never forget it -- and it looked like they were sort of together. That was the first time anyone had seen them. That was the first time I had heard about it. I saw that picture, and I texted him and I said, 'Hey, let's just be friends.'"