28-Year-Old Teacher's Alleged Sexts to Student, 14, Revealed In Docs: 'I Want to Taste You'

Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The woman allegedly sent a nude photo to the teen, who claimed the two had sexual conversations over Snapchat; she denied it was her -- until authorities say a search of her home confirmed the allegations.

A 28-year-old teacher in Florida found herself behind bars after allegedly sending explicit photos and messages to a 14-year-old boy over social media.

Oliver Fell, a special education teacher at Haile Middle School in Bradenton, FL, was arrested on charges of lewd conduct with a student by an authority figure, a second-degree felony and a third-degree felony of transmission of harmful material to a minor, per the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

She turned herself in on June 2, following a warrant for her arrest.

The Student's Initial Accusation

An arrest affidavit obtained by ABC 7 shares insight into the investigation that led to Fell's arrest.

The Sheriff first became aware of the allegations on March 3, when a middle school resource officer was told by a student that he had been communicating with Fell over social media.

He then showed the resource officer a screen recording from another student that showed a conversation on Snapchat. In it, the person he believed to be Fell allegedly "sent him three images, one being her in a bathing suit (can be identified as her), a brown dress (no facial features shown) and an image of a nude female breast (no facial features observed)."

The latter image, authorities pointed out, showed a "green plush pillow/stuffed animal" in it as well.

Teacher Denial

When confronted with the images by the school resource officer, Fell allegedly said the bathing suit and dress photos were her, adding that they were publicly available to anyone on her Instagram account.

She denied being the subject of the breast photo, however, per the docs. Investigators also noted that the school resource officer allegedly "didn't use the Snapchat application to navigate through her account and [simply] accepted her denial of the suspected lewd images."

Further Investigation

The boy's phone was later seized by authorities, with parental consent, and additional communications between the two were allegedly found on TikTok. His phone, however, didn't have the breast photo on it, as Snapchat doesn't save images.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for the Snapchat account communicating with the teen, with the name, date of birth, and address all allegedly coming back as a match for Fell.

The account, per authorities, "became friends with the victim's account on December 10, 2024 and was deleted from her friends account on 3-4-25, which is the same date on which the investigation was brought to Oliver's attention."

Search Warrant Finds

Another search warrant was eventually executed on Fell's home, with authorities saying they were then able to confirm her phone was the one used to create the Snapchat account in question.

They also allegedly found the "green plush pillow/stuffed animal" in the nude photo, before claiming "bedding observed during the search warrant was similar to the bedding observed in the photograph."

Additional Victim Claims

Detectives again spoke with the minor, who said he got the teacher's Snapchat account during school hours, before initiating a private chat with her over Christmas break.

He allegedly told authorities that during their conversation he asked whether she'd bring snack chips in for the class -- claiming Fell responded, "What are you going to do for them?" along with a winking emoji. He also claimed that, at one point, she allegedly wrote, "I want to taste you," also with a winking emoji.

The alleged conversations continued the next day, with a friend also joining him to talk to her over his account. He said they spoke about her sexual experience, before he asked whether she'd ever sent nude photos and requested some himself. Then, he said, she sent two photos -- one being the topless one.

He also claimed Fell "did ask him not to tell anybody about their conversation."

Mom Speaks Out

The boy's mother spoke with ABC 7, claiming her son was suspended after making the allegations -- while the teacher remained in the classroom, at the school, until May 14. At that point, the school said she was "reassigned to a district site with no contact with students."

"Not only was I disappointed that a teacher that was put there to protect my child was grooming him ... I'm more disappointed that they inflicted more trauma by calling him a liar," the mother told the outlet. "By him thinking he was doing the right thing and speaking up, they retaliated against him."

The school's principal, Irene Nikitopoulos, released the following statement to parents:

Haile Middle Parents, I am following up on a previous communication I sent about a staff member being investigated for alleged inappropriate posts on social media. The staff member, ESE Teacher Oliver Fell, turned herself into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office last night and was subsequently arrested and charged with a second-degree felony and a third-degree felony. Both felonies have to do with illegal social media communications with a student at our school.