Mormon Wives Come Together for Season 2 Reunion -- But One Major MokTok Member Is Missing!

The reunion special -- out July 1 -- promises "messier drama, holier prayers, and curlier extensions" as the women of MomTok hash out their issues, and answer burning viewer questions about their future as a group.

After an explosive season that left so many questions unanswered, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are coming together for their first-ever reunion special.

Set to premiere of Hulu July 1st, the reunion special will be hosted by Bachelor Nation alum and The Viall Files podcast host, Nick Vaill.

Never-before-seen footage will also be shared during the reunion, as well as a surprise announcement.

The men behind the moms will also be joining the special, with Taylor Frankie Paul's ex, Dakota Mortensen, Whitney Leavitt's husband Conner, Jessi Ngatikaura's husband Jordan and other members of DadTok making an appearance on the reunion.

One castmate was noticeably missing, however -- Demi Engemann.

After she was painted out to be the villain in the final episodes of Season 2 thanks to what she said about Demi's salon, as well the drama surrounding the Marciano of it all, rumors began swirling as to whether Demi would return to the show's third season, and whether or not she'd stay in MomTok at all.

Those rumors were further fueled when all of the members of the cast showed up in blue for the show's Hollywood premiere, while Demi was the only one dressed white.

Demi's feud with former best friend, Jessi, also dominated talk off screen, with Jessi revealing during a recent appearance on The Viall Files that the pair are no longer friends.

Demi has yet to address her absence from the reunion, but fans are hopeful that an explanation will be given when the reunion airs next month.