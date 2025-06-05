Tom Hanks 'Not Surprised' Daughter's Memoir Includes Abuse Allegations Against Her Mom Samantha Lewes

Getty

In the memoir, published April 8, E.A. details a turbulent upbringing following her parents' 1987 divorce, alleging that her mother subjected her to "emotional" and "physical violence" during her childhood.

Tom Hanks is speaking out about the claims of abuse made in his daughter E.A. Hanks' new memoir, The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road.

While at the premiere of his new film, The Phoenician Scheme, on May 26, the Oscar winner addressed the allegations of emotional and physical abuse his daughter leveled against her late mother, actress Samantha Lewes.

"I'm not surprised that my daughter had the wherewithal, as well as the curiosity, to examine this thing that I think she was incredibly honest about," Hanks told Access Hollywood. "We all come from checkered, cracked lives, all of us."

"She's a knockout, always has been," he added. "If you've had kids, you realize that you see who they are when they're about 6 weeks old."

In her memoir published April 8, E.A. -- whose full name is Elizabeth Anne Hanks -- details a turbulent upbringing following her parents' 1987 divorce. Hanks and Dillingham tied the knot in January 1978, and their divorce was finalized in 1987. Dillingham got primary custody, and the kids had designated weekend and summer visits with Hanks.

During that time, E.A. alleged that her mother, born Susan Dillingham, subjected her to "emotional violence" and "physical violence" during her childhood.

"I would visit my dad and stepmother (and soon enough my younger half brothers) on the weekends and during summers, but from 5 to 14, years filled with confusion, violence, deprivation, and love," the 43-year-old wrote in an excerpt from the book, previously obtained by PEOPLE.

E.A. recalls their Sacramento home as increasingly chaotic, describing a home that was oftentimes unsanitary and void of the basic necessities.

"As the years went on, the backyard became so full of dog s--t that you couldn't walk around it, the house stank of smoke. The fridge was bare or full of expired food more often than not, and my mother spent more and more time in her big four-poster bed, poring over the Bible."

E.A. alleges that the abuse escalated when she was in seventh grade, prompting her move to Los Angeles to live with her father.

"One night, her emotional violence became physical violence, and in the aftermath I moved to Los Angeles, right smack in the middle of the seventh grade," she wrote. "My custody arrangement basically switched -- now I lived in L.A. and visited Sacramento on the weekends and in the summer."

Despite the pain, E.A. depicted her mother as a complicated woman, who she believes suffered from untreated mental illness. During her senior year of high school, E.A. said her mother called to tell her she was dying. Though never formally diagnosed, she believes Dillingham had bipolar disorder with episodes of "extreme paranoia and delusion."

While E.A. opens up about the difficult parts of her past, she also honors the people who helped her heal, including her father and stepmom, Rita Wilson, whom she thinks of as more than just a stepmother.

"Rita's not really a stepmother, she's my other mother," E.A. told PEOPLE shortly before her memoir was published.