Adam Scott's Daughter Posts Rare TikTok with Famous Dad

TikTok

The father-daughter duo hilariously lip-synced to an audio from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Adam Scott's daughter is going viral and fans of Severance are losing it over her hilarious TikTok featuring a surprise appearance by the Emmy-nominated actor himself.

In the clip shared Wednesday, June 4, Scott's 16-year-old daughter Frankie lip-syncs to a now-iconic scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and brings her dad in on the fun.

The 12-second video shows the father-daughter duo mouthing along to a back-and-forth between Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick. In the cute clip, Frankie is seen wearing a cozy sweatshirt and pajama pants, while Adam rocks a white t-shirt paired with a green and maroon varsity-style jacket with a palm tree design.

"I have a busy week," Frankie mouths as Khloé. "Do you?" Adam replies, lip-syncing Disick's line with a straight face.

Frankie continues, "I mean, I got Thursday, Nobu, Vegas Friday. Then I have a spray tan at 8:45."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Oh my God," Adam lip-syncs, followed by Frankie, who replies, "I know."

"Things are filling up," Adam says before the clip comes to an end.

"me informing my dad about my weekend plans," Frankie captioned the clip.

The TikTok quickly took off, gaining more than 1.1. million likes and over 3,000 comments.

"Love that ur dad is casually Adam Scott," one user wrote, while another joked, "ur dad is so good at this he should be an actor."

Those who were aware Adam had a daughter were shocked, however, to see how grown up Frankie looked.

"It appears that I've severely underestimated Adam Scott’s age," one person commented, with another writing, "Adam Scott is old enough to have a baddie daughter? What."

Others, meanwhile, couldn't help but making reference to some of Adam's most famous roles, with one user writing, "It's hard for him to relate bc he doesn't know what he does at work :/," nodding to his Severance character Mark Scout, whose work memories are completely severed from his personal life.

Another took it back to his Parks and Rec days, joking, "wait your dad is the 18 year old mayor who created ice town?"

Adam, 52, shares daughter Frankie and 18-year-old son Graham with wife Naomi Scott, and while he's remained pretty tightly lipped about his personal life, he did share a funny story about his kids' antics during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2023.

He revealed that Frankie once gifted him a calendar made entirely of "unflattering" screenshots she had secretly collected during family FaceTime calls.