Best Memes, Reactions to Explosive Trump vs. Musk War on Social Media

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Andy Cohen, Kanye West and Musk's estranged daughter chimed in, AOC went viral for her reaction and even Elon's baby mama Ashley St. Clair offered up "breakup" advice to Trump, as the timeline went wild.

The relationship between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk went up in flames on Thursday -- and everyone on social media was grabbing their popcorn to watch the battle unfold in real time.

Fallout between the pair had been escalating all week, with Musk taking to X to call out Trump's tax-cut and spending bill -- calling it a "disgusting abomination," and condemning those who voted for it by adding, "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

As Musk continued to post critical messages about Trump to social media, the president told reporters Thursday, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore" -- and claimed Musk supported the bill. That's when things started to really go sideways, as Musk hit back, calling that latter claim a lie, before posting, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

Then Trump started to post to his platform, Truth Social, claiming he asked Musk to leave his administration and saying the government could save a ton of money by terminating all contracts and subsidies with Musk. It's then Musk hit back, dropping what he called a "really big bomb" -- by claiming Trump is "in the Epstein files" and "that is the reason they have not been made public."

Musk continued to post to X, while Trump stopped taking the bait. On Friday, the president said he's "not even thinking about Elon," adding, "He's got a problem. The poor guy's got a problem."

As all this was unfolding, Elon's own social media platform, X, was blowing up with memes and reactions to the showdown.

Among those chiming in were Kanye West, Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair and Bravo's Andy Cohen -- who offered to host a reunion between the pair. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also was also all over the site, as a video of her reacting to the feud -- exclaiming, "The girls are fighting, aren't they?" -- quickly went viral.

Threads

Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, from whom he's estranged, also took to Threads to post amid the feud, jokingly writing, "Such beauty in life" and "The weather is so lovely today."

Trump's Vice President, JD Vance, also took to X -- first to share a photo alongside podcaster Theo Von with the caption, "Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about?" He followed that up with another post reading, "President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him."

See their reactions and more of the best memes from the public at large below, as #TrumpVsMusk became one of the top trends.