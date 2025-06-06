Hoda Kotb Responds to Kelly Clarkson Show Replacement Rumors

Getty

Kotb's comments come after rumors began swirling online late last month that former TODAY anchor would be taking over Clarkson's eponymous talk show.

Hoda Kotb is setting the record straight when it comes to her future on daytime TV.

During a fan Q&A on the June 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 60-year-old TODAY alum was asked about rumors she might be eyeing her own daytime talk show.

"I heard there were rumors that you might be starting a daytime talk show," a fan asked. "Is that something you would ever consider doing?"

Kotb quickly acknowledged the fan was referencing rumors that she was being pegged to replace Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talks show before shutting the speculation down.

"I feel like Kelly is in a class all by herself," Kotb said. "My whole thing with talk shows and all that stuff ... I'm a never say-never person. You don't know what life's gonna bring you. But, at this moment, I'm having such fun with the ride that I'm on."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While she made it clear that a talk show isn't currently in the cards, Kotb said she hasn't totally closed the door on it either, telling host Andy Cohen that TV is her "first love."

Talk of Kotb taking Clarkson's place began circulating online in late May, following the longtime anchor's departure from TODAY and speculation that Clarkson may be shifting her focus back to music -- but it's clear based on Kotb's WWHL appearance Thursday that the rumors were just exactly that, rumors.

Kotb is staying busy, however, with the launch of her new wellness app and the release of her upcoming book, Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life, dropping this September.

She's also busy juggling life as a single mom to two daughters, Haley, 9, and Hope, 6, whom she adopted in 2017 and 2019, respectfully.

And while her future on TV is uncertain, Kotb did discuss who she thinks should permanently take her place on Today with Jenna & Friends, the rebranded version of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"Anybody would be so lucky. But to me, the contenders are Savannah [Guthrie], I think she would be great. I think Justin Sylvester is amazing" she told Cohen Thursday. "Scarlett Johansson crushed it. She said it was her favorite job."