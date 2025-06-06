Man Boasts He's 'Built Like SpongeBob' to Undercover Agent He Thought Was 13-Year-Old Girl: Sheriff

Randolph County Sheriff's Department

The man was arrested for attempted child molestation and child solicitation, after allegedly talking to an undercover deputy about meeting up for sex on social media.

An Indiana man is behind bars after allegedly arranging to meet and have sex with a 13-year-old girl -- crudely comparing himself to SpongeBob SquarePants in the process.

The teen, however, was actually an undercover deputy.

James Raber, 63, was arrested last week and charged with attempted child molestation and child solicitation, according to court records. Per the probable cause affidavit, the arrest stems from Raber's communications with a deputy from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, who was posing as a teenager on Facebook Messenger.

After creating a fake profile under the name "Steph," the deputy asked Raber, "Guess how old I turned on my birthday? -- before he allegedly replied, "Let me guess 15." The deputy then reportedly said, "Nope 13!" and -- per FOX 59, also citing court docs -- said she was planning to run away.

The conversations got more sexual in nature from there, say authorities, as Raber allegedly referred to the faux teen as "my sexy girl," and asked whether she'd had sex before and how she could "hide out" with him in "safe country."

He also allegedly thought she was staying with another man, telling her he was "jealous" and asked whether they were having sex. Per the Modesto Bee, he also allegedly said she could stay with him "long term."

According to the affidavit, he offered to drive the girl to a bus station -- only after she performed sex acts on him -- and planned to meet on May 29.

When describing himself to her that day, per the affidavit, he said, "Now I'm a very big tall guy, 6'4", 295lbs. I'm built like SpongeBob." He also allegedly added, "So if you ever had a fantasy about f--king or s--king SpongeBob, that's me."

On May 29, he allegedly messaged the fake teen saying he was parked at a bar and would pick her up at a nearby pizza place. When the undercover deputy replied, saying she was ready to be picked up, Raber was allegedly seen leaving the bar and drove to the meet-up spot, where he was then arrested.

Per the deputy, Raber confirmed in an interview that it was "his account that he was having the conversation with 'Steph.'"

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.