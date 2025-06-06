Jennie Garth 'Never Felt More Confident' as She Poses In First Underwear Photoshoot at 53

Getty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram to share her collab with ThirdLove, which saw the 53-year-old strip down to her underwear as she showed off her toned figure.

Jennie Garth is embracing her body.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram Thursday to share some photos from her first-ever underwear campaign with ThirdLove, and proudly flaunted her body and this major milestone moment.

"I never thought I'd be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are!" Garth captioned the post. "And I've never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin."

She continued, "I'm proud to be part of this moment -- not just because it's a first for me, but because it's with a brand that genuinely supports women through every phase of life, including menopause."

In the shots, the actress showed off her toned figure in a variety of looks, including a seamless pale blue bra-and-panty set, a sleek black wireless bra, and a beige matching set styled with a cozy blue robe. In another image from the campaign, Garth rocks her undergarments while pulling on a pair of jeans.

This empowering photo shoot comes after the I Choose Me podcast host candidly opened up about her struggles navigating menopause, sharing both the mental and physical toll it's taken.

"My travel and work schedule, my body pain, not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally," she wrote on Instagram in August 2024, alongside a workout video.

"Here's the deal… I stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. I know I'll always feel better from doing it. But recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times," Garth continued. "There's so much happening inside me, causing so many changes."

Still, the mom of three reminded herself, and her followers, to take it easy.

"I have to remind myself to give myself some grace! I'm doing the best I can & that makes me feel a little better," she added.

In an interview with Today.com that same month, Garth revealed that lifting weights has become essential in her routine, and helps her stay strong and healthy.

"As we age, we lose bone density, and for me, I want to keep my muscles strong," she explained. "[Working out] does provide me with something that I really do need in my life."