Jessie J Reveals She Had '5 Breast Biopsies' Before Concert Amid Cancer Battle

Jessie J isn't letting her breast cancer diagnosis slow her down.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, where she revealed she underwent five breast biopsies the night before hitting the stage.

"I had 5 breast biopsies the night before this show, I was in some discomfort but so hyped to do it and I didn't want to cancel," Jessie wrote. "The more I watch this show back I can see my brain working in complete overdrive, trying not to blurt it all out. Laughing and making jokes in hard times 🤝🏻 me."

While the "Who You Are" singer only recently opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis, the clip featured footage from her headlining show at London's Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in April, where she touched on her mindset at the time without disclosing her health battle.

"Being truthful in who you are, not your mates or your family or everyone else, but what you love and who you are [and] what makes you special, that's all I wanna focus on," Jessie told the crowd. "And my huge, perfect tits! You know what I mean? It doesn't make sense."

The British-born singer confirmed she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in a candid post shared with her fans and followers Tuesday.

"Cancer sucks in any form but I'm holding onto the word early," Jessie shared in a social media videoo.

"I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories. I'm an open book."

While Jessie has not confirmed her treatment plan, she does have a strong support system by her side after recently moving back home to England, including her longtime boyfriend, pro basketball player Chanan Colman, and their 2-year-old son, Sky. The couple welcomed Sky in 2023 after experiencing a miscarriage.

Getting pregnant was a challenge for the singer, who also touched on her battle with Adenomyosis and Endometriosis during a recent appearance on The Receipts podcast.

She said of Adenomyosis, which per the Mayo Clinic occurs "when the tissue that normally lines the uterus (endometrial tissue) grows into the muscular wall of the uterus." Endometriosis, meanwhile, is "a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus."

"You can't remove it. It isn't that you can't get pregnant, it's a struggle to carry," the "Price Tag" singer explained. "Because when you have your period, those vessels that in your period line are in your uterus wall, so they cramp and they squeeze anything out, which is why I had a miscarriage."