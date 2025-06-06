Kailyn Lowry's Oldest Son Isaac Comes Out, Explains Name Change to Elliott

Instagram

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry's son Elliott -- formerly known as Isaac -- has come out as gay on his mom's podcast, Barely Famous.

The 15 year old sat down for a heart-warming and emotional conversation with his mother, sharing his truth and why he has decided to go by his new name.

"Happy Pride, everybody! I'm very nervous for this episode," he began. "I'm here today to show you who I am, not who you saw on TV for 12 years of my life."

"It's very important to me because I feel like growing up on TV, it's hard to show who you really are when a camera is in front of you all the time. It's almost like you have a TV face. It's harder to be yourself and to be more comfortable," the teen shared.

After Kailyn stressed that she decided to not wear make-up for the episode because she knew she would be crying at some point, she burst into tears just seconds into the podcast.

"I'm crying because this shows your strength, and I'm just really proud of you," the mother-of-seven said. "It's a really brave thing to do."

"I want to be clear that this is for me. Let me have my moment. I'm really sick of people coming up with their own stories and putting things in their own words and things coming out on other people's terms about me," he added, "because my life isn't entertainment for other people."

The pair discuss growing up in front of a camera and Kailyn was curious whether he ever resented her for that fact. "No ... I try my best to look at the positives and we wouldn't be sitting here in this moment, if it wasn't for everything you've done" he shared, as they both got emotional, "I'm really grateful for you. You're the only person I need."

Regarding the name change from Isaac to Elliott, Kailyn said she doesn't remember the conversation.

"Elliott started coming home and the paperwork all said 'Elliott' and comments about 'Elliott' and I was like, 'Wait a minute, are we going by Elliott now?'" she recalled.

Elliott said he came to the realization himself.

"At some point, I wasn't happy with my first name, not because ... I don't know it just doesn't feel like me in someway," he explained.

Kailyn then added why she believed he wanted to change his name: "To build a separation between your life on Teen Mom and who you are today."

"Yeah, no, that's part of it," he agreed, before Kailyn asked if he is also called Elliott at his dad Jo Rivera's house. "No, I don't expect that from them, I didn't expect it from you [referring to his mom] either," he said.

"I would have been fine if you kept calling me Isaac and I knew that transition would have been hard," he added.

He also opened up about his sexuality, identifying as gay and revealing what kind of support he's had.

"There's not much you can say, just love they unconditionally and let them be who they are and maybe make a comfortable environment with them," he urged parents. "I think it's important to make sure that you are aware of certain things, maybe have a conversation with them."

"Love your child, I don't know," he added.

"I've always been comfortable around you, you've always made me feel comfortable around you. I never felt like I couldn't tell you something ... and I've always been able to come to you about things," he told his mother when asked how he knew she would be a "safe space" for him.

His coming out came after photos of him with another boy at prom -- posted to someone's personal Facebook page, not his or his mother's accounts -- went viral online. Up until that point, Elliott hadn't addressed his sexuality publicly.

"I was devastated. I also ugly-cried ... Even if you thought you knew I was gay already, it's disappointing I couldn't share it on my terms," he said. "The way it happened was just not okay."

Lowry, meanwhile, said the photos being widely-shared was a "violation."