Late Night Host Hilariously Revel in Trump-Musk Feud: 'World War Douche'

Colbert compared the social media war to a "Cheesy Gordita Crunchwrap Supreme" because "it's dripping hot, messy filth, and I'm eating up every sloppy bite," while Fallon joked that "Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are like, 'Guys, take it easy! This is getting out of hand.'"

While many, many people predicted that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk would ultimately have a falling out, the resulting war turned out to be even better -- and more entertaining -- than anyone could have imagined.

And like thousands of social media users, late-night hosts -- including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers -- were full of glee, reveling in the feud between Trump and the Tesla CEO, who exited his role as head of DOGE last month.

Fallout between the pair had been escalating all week, with Musk taking to X to call out Trump's tax-cut and spending bill -- calling it a "disgusting abomination," and condemning those who voted for it by adding, "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

As Musk continued to post critical messages about Trump to social media, the president told reporters Thursday, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore" -- and claimed Musk supported the bill. That's when things started to really go sideways, as Musk hit back, calling that latter claim a lie, before posting, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

Then Trump started to post to his platform, Truth Social, claiming he asked Musk to leave his administration and saying the government could save a ton of money by terminating all contracts and subsidies with Musk. It's then Musk hit back, dropping what he called a "really big bomb" -- by claiming Trump is "in the Epstein files" and "that is the reason they have not been made public."

Musk continued to post to X, while Trump stopped taking the bait. On Friday, the president said he's "not even thinking about Elon," adding, "He's got a problem. The poor guy's got a problem."

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025 @elonmusk

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025 @elonmusk

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Colbert kicked off his monologue by telling his viewers he hopes they have emergency preparations in place as a "full-scale flame war has broken out between the world's most famous besties."

The late-night host gave a detailed -- and hilarious -- recap of Trump and Musk's falling out, including the former's press conference comments and the latter's now-infamous X posts.

Referring to how Trump claimed in the Oval Office that he's "helped Elon a lot," Colbert brought in his best impersonation of the President, saying, "I've helped Elon a lot. During the campaign, I helped him declutter his bank account of $288 million dusty dollars. He would hand me every dollar out, I would hold it, and I would say, 'This one sparks joy.' And in the pocket it goes safe and sound with Daddy."

As for Musk's claim that he essentially won the election for Trump, Colbert walked up close to the camera, saying, "Yeah. You think we've forgotten that? Buddy, have you been to a Tesla dealership lately? 'Cause nobody else has!"

Colbert later spoke about Trump's Truth Social post, in which he appeared to threaten Musk.

"The easiest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to terminate Elon’s governmental subsidies and contracts. I was always surprised Biden didn't do it," Colbert said, reading Trump's post by using his Trump voice. "Elon Musk replied, 'Go ahead, make my day.'"

"Oh, you two bitches have already made mine," Colbert said gleefully.

And he definitely had some fun as he brought up Musk's "fun one": his claim about Trump and Epstein.

"Oh, damn!" he said, walking around his stage while his audience cheered. "Is this Twitter war a Cheesy Gordita Crunchwrap Supreme? Because it's dripping hot, messy filth, and I'm eating up every sloppy bite," he joked, "Mmm!"

Impersonating Musk, Colbert added, "Donald Trump was a sexual predator that preyed on young women, which is something I've only decided to tell you because he hurt my feelings. I am the hero of the story!"

He concluded the topic by giving a "recap."

"The powerful man in the world and the richest man in the world, each with their own missiles, are throwing haymakers at each other, like Real Housewives on the girls trip," Colbert said. "This could easily get out of control, but thankfully, a cooler head has stepped in to calm things down."

He then brought up how Kanye West reacted to Trump and Musk's feud, showing the rapper's X post that read. "Broooos please noooooo [hug emoji]. We love you both so much."

"Ye has entered the chat! Kanye, Elon and Trump? The easiest game of f--k, marry, kill ever. Because obviously I'd kill myself. You know things are bad when the rational voice mediating your dispute is Kanye West," Colbert joked. "That's like walking into an intervention organized by Captain Morgan."

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel began his monologue by noting that he believed the "focus" on Thursday night's show would be the NBA finals, but "instead, once again, the spotlight has been stolen by another round orange thing."

While speaking about Musk turning on Trump, Kimmel centered on Musk's bombshell allegation about Trump and Epstein, saying the Tesla CEO went "absolutely nuclear."

"Whoa! You know, I knew this day would come, and yet, somehow, it's even better than I imagined. It's like coming downstairs on Christmas morning, finding a second tree," he joked.

"Man, oh man, Vader turns on the Emperor again. I mean, that's a serious accusation," he continued. "What does Elon know? What evidence could there possibly be that Trump was in league with Jeffrey Epstein?"

Kimmel showed several photos of Trump and Epstein together, along with a video Musk posted in which the two appear to be commenting on women's looks during a party in 1992.

"I don't know what information Elon has, but I doubt he's just making it up because it's not true. He could get sued for a zillion dollars for something like this," he said.

Kimmel highlighted how quickly it took for Trump and Musk to apparently break up -- and how fast some known MAGA figures -- along with general supporters -- seem to be turning on Elon.

"I feel bad for Donald Trump. I mean, first, he lost Jeffrey Epstein. Now, he's running out of friends. This is so hard for everyone, except me, of course," he joked.

"There's a huge faction of the MAGA-verse that is obsessed with the Jeffrey Epstein case. They see any list of names any lunatic posts anywhere online, they treat them like they're the Dead Sea Scrolls," he later added. "But now you've got one MAGA hero accusing another MAGA hero of withholding the Epstein Files because he himself is a part of them. And what do they do? I can't wait to find out."

"My prediction: At the end of this one of them's in a cell with Diddy, that's what I think happens," Kimmel quipped, concluding his thoughts.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Fallon introduced the topic by kicking off his monologue by noting that "things have taken a shocking turn with one of the hottest couples on Love Island."

"Of course, I'm talking about Donald Trump and Elon Musk," he said.

"Yeah, Trump and Elon have been brutally attacking each other all day. Seriously, their relationship went off a cliff faster than a self-driving Tesla," Fallon joked, before comparing the feud to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle. "And I'm not saying it’s bad, but right now, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are like, 'Guys, take it easy! This is getting out of hand.'"

Noting that he can't believe the pair's "relationship fell apart this fast," Fallon said "a week ago they were all over each other like Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a Knicks game."

The NBC star went on to joke about Musk switching sides, saying, "Anyway, Elon is now the Democratic frontrunner for 2028, so that’s a big deal."

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Like his fellow late-night hosts, Meyers weighed in on the feud.

"In the span of three hours, they went from Elon criticizing the bill, to Trump threatening to take Elon's contracts away, to Elon suggesting that Trump might be a pedophile," he said in part during his "Closer Look" segment. "If we are to take you at your word, Elon, you already knew that… and it wasn’t a dealbreaker. So, that spiraled out of control."

After showing Trump's remarks about Musk from the Oval Office, Meyers concluded his segment by saying, "It's clear as ever that neither of these guys really believed in anything. Elon spending $300 million to get Republicans elected and now he’s shocked that they’re doing the thing everyone said they would do."

"And in the process, Trump used Elon to get back into power. You know, in a way, they were right, watching these guys destroy is both big and beautiful," he joked.

The Daily Show

On Thursday night's episode of The Daily Show, host Michael Kosta weighed in on what he called the "simmering tension between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the leader of the free world and the breeder of the free world."

"But today, the conflict has escalated into a full-blown World War Douche," he joked, before showing news clips about the public breakup.

"Oh my god, I can't believe it. The thing that was always going to happen is now happening," Kosta said, sarcastically, adding, "And you get to be a part of it! I thought these two billionaires with the world's biggest egos would work it out amicably."

After breaking down how "this completely predictable thing, predictably unfolded," Kosta reflected on how "crazy" this year has been amid Trump's administration.