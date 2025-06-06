Miley Cyrus Makes Rare Comments About Nick Jonas Split Leaving Her 'Sobbing'

Getty

Miley Cyrus is looking back on her relationship with Nick Jonas -- and she has nothing but nice things to say about her ex.

During an interview, the 32-year-old singer revealed where she stands with her ex-boyfriend after the duo dated when they were teenagers.

"I like Nick," Miley revealed on the Every Single Album podcast before adding, "I'm into him."

"He's married with children, we're all moving on, everything is good in the world," she said.

Nick, of course, went on to marry Priyanka Chopra and the pair have 3-year-old daughter Malti together.

"NILEY for life," Miley added, referring to their couple nickname.

The Disney Channel stars dated almost two decades ago from 2006 to 2007 before rekindling their romance again in 2009.

It is also believed that Miley's songs "Before the Storm" and "7 Things" are written about her on-again-off-again relationship with Nick.

In the interview, she cleared up the reasons why the pair went their separate ways, as Nick was about to go on the Jonas Brothers' tour instead of opening up for Miley, adding that their first split left her "distraught" and "sobbing."

"He was, like, separating himself from the Disney thing, and I wanted him to take me on the tour," she recalled. "Like, 'Why don't we do it together? I don't understand why you're leaving me.'"

She also spoke about writing about Nick in her 2009 book, "Miles to Go," revealing what she wanted to write at the time.