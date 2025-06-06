Sister Wives' Christine Brown Details 'Sad' Sex Life with Ex Kody Brown: 'It Was Just So Broken'

YouTube/TLC

Christine said there "wasn't a real true intimacy" between her and Kody and "no real emotion" in the bedroom, claiming that they were only intimate "five times" a year.

Christine Brown is opening up about her past sex life with ex Kody Brown.

In People's preview of Sunday's episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One, the reality star looked back on her 25 years of marriage, giving insight into their life in the bedroom, which she described as "sad" and not a "real true intimacy."

"For a long time, it was just fun and it was just a blast. You know, we just had a lot of good times," began Christine, 53.

Kody first married Meri Brown in 1990 legally. He would then go on to "spiritually" marry Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year. Robyn joined the expanded family with a "spiritual" marriage in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

Christine said she realized there was something "missing" after Kody married Robyn.

"When he married Robyn, that's where I was like, 'Oh, there definitely is something missing here,'" she told host Sukanya Krishnan. "But at that point … it was already so almost over anyway."

"But it wasn't a real true intimacy," she continued. "[He didn't take] care of me emotionally, romantically, physically, [or] financially. Nothing. I was independent at that point."

Christine -- who shares kids Aspyn, 30, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, with Kody -- seemingly agreed that she was "taken care" of "physically" at the start of her marriage, but by the end, sex was "just an act."

"No real emotion behind it or anything," she shared.

As for how this made her "feel," Christine explained, "It's different. Well, 'used' is a word, but maybe he felt used too. Like, maybe we would just use each other. It didn't mean anything."

She went on to describe their dynamic as "apathetic," telling Krishnan, "This kinda, 'I guess [we] kinda have to.' Maybe there was just a need, just a physical need that was met."

"It was an obligation, a marital obligation," Krishnan replied, to which Christine agreed, "Probably for both of us. Yeah. Sad."

"The sex was never… God, it was just so broken," she admitted.

Christine said she and Kody "didn't talk" about their apparent lackluster sex life.

"We both knew there was something lacking and something missing," she explained. "And when you have sex five times in a year, you realize there's a problem, and it's like, do we really want to talk about it?"

"So we had one conversation on intimacy, and it was like, are we going to have any kind of intimacy, sex in our marriage? And he was like, 'No," Christine added. "And so the next time you come over, I'm like, 'You're done. You're not staying here anymore. I don't want you in my bed. We're done.'"

Christine was the first to split from Kody, leaving in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. Janelle soon followed, ending her relationship with him a year later. Meanwhile, Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody were also done for good.

In February 2023, Christine revealed her relationship with David Woolley. They were engaged two months later. The couple tied the knot in October 2023.