Julianne Hough Opens Up About Third Round of Egg Freezing

"Navigating fertility is never simple, especially with endometriosis and my own personal timeline and hopes around having children," the DWTS host wrote, adding that she shared her video so others "feel less alone."

Julianne Hough is getting candid with fans about her fertility journey.

On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars co-host shared a video on Instagram, in which she detailed the process of freezing the eggs for the third time.

In the clip, Hough, 36, documented the 10 days of giving herself hormone injections prior to her egg freezing procedure, with the professional dancer showing footage of the whole process.

In the post's caption, Hough -- who was diagnosed with endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it, in 2008 -- thanked her doctor and the "incredible team" at the Southern California Reproductive Center.

"I want to take a moment to say thank you to Dr. Carolyn Alexander and the incredible team at SCRC," she wrote. "Navigating fertility is never simple, especially with endometriosis and my own personal timeline and hopes around having children… but with them, I’ve always felt safe, supported, and fully informed.

The Footloose star shared why she decided to open up about the process with her followers.

"This is my third round of egg freezing and I know it’s not always the most comfortable thing to talk about, let alone share publicly," she said. "But I've realized how important it is to open up about these things. Women all over the world are quietly walking into doctors’ offices, making huge, brave decisions about their bodies and their futures. It's one of the most vulnerable experiences… physically, emotionally, and for sure hormonally."

"If sharing just a small piece of my journey helps someone feel less alone, or inspires them to ask questions and explore what’s right for them, then I feel like it's worth it," she added. "I truly couldn't be more grateful for this team who’s been with me since my second endometriosis laparoscopy surgery back in 2017… they’ve been like family ever since 💛."

Hough has been open about her fertility journey and struggles with endometriosis over the years.

While speaking with Women's Health back in 2019, the television host shared that she and her then-husband, Brooks Laich, had started the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Hough gave an update in an interview with the magazine the following year.

"I think the healthier I am from the inside out -- as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I’m putting into my body -- the better prepared I'll be when the time comes," she told Women's Health. "We never actually tried to get pregnant. It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs."

Although Hough and Laich split in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in 2022, the former couple has remained friendly.

Last month, Hough congratulated her ex-husband on the exciting news that he and his fiancée, CrossFit champ Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, were expecting their first child together.

"Our greatest blessing 🤍🫶🏼✨ Baby Laich coming this fall. Mom & Dad can't wait to meet you, our little one!!!!!!" the couple shared in a joint Instagram post, showing off sonogram photos and matching outfits.

"Congratulations you two on expanding your family – this baby is already so loved ✨," Hough, 36, wrote, showing there's no bad blood between her and her former flame.