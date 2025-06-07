Miley Cyrus Recalls How She Used to 'Hide' Drug Spending From Her Accountant

Getty

"The drugs were the biggest cost," she said while reflecting on recording her 2015 album, "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz," adding, "I'm so glad I survived that time in my life."

Miley Cyrus is looking back at her past drug use.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of The Ringer's Every Single Album podcast, the singer took a journey through her discography. When the discussion reached 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Cyrus recalled how she hid the money she was spending on drugs at the time from her accountant.

"The drugs were the biggest cost, which to hide those from my accountant, we called them vintage clothes. And so she would get these checks. That happens on touring all the time," the 31-year-old revealed.

Cyrus shared how she would react when her accountant would ask questions about her clothing purchases.

"Every time she saw me, she'd be like, 'Where's that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?' It's like, '‘Oh, it's upstairs. We just really want to protect it. It's really delicate. The fabric got to take care of it.'"

"So I bought a lot of vintage clothes that year," she said.

Now, a decade later, the Grammy winner noted that she's grateful she was able to get through that difficult time.

"I'm so glad I survived that time in my life," Cyrus said. "I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard, but the fact that I got through it, I'm very glad I got to do it.”

The Disney Channel alum has previously discussed the ups and downs of her sobriety journey, including her on-and-off relationship with marijuana and alcohol.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in December 2020, while promoting her album Plastic Hearts, Cyrus, now 32, explained she started to get sober just after her 26th birthday, because she didn't want to join the so-called 27 Club, a group of musicians who died at the age of 27. She said that by the time 27 rolled around, she was "pretty much fully sober" -- but admitted she did fall off the wagon with drinking during the pandemic.

"Haven't done drugs in years," she clarified. "Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naive. Things f--king happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs."